31 Apartments for rent in San Bernardino, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Bernardino renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
8 Units Available
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1007 sqft
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Results within 1 mile of San Bernardino
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
Results within 5 miles of San Bernardino
West Redlands
29 Units Available
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Northwest Redlands
22 Units Available
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
8 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Cooley Ranch
6 Units Available
Centrepointe
1401 E Santo Antonio Dr, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,450
328 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished and unfurnished units near I-215, dining and shopping. Loads of community amenities, including coffee bar, courtyard and gas room. Pool, hot tub, gym and sports courts. 24-hour maintenance.
3 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
North Redlands
13 Units Available
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
4 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
Citrus Heights
17923 Arrow Boulevard, Fontana, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled and renovated units. The entire property has been renovated with new roofing, A/C units, dual pane windows and sliders, balcony reconstruction and new paint.
Results within 10 miles of San Bernardino
Canyon Crest
11 Units Available
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Mission Grove
11 Units Available
Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded appliances. Community includes a bark park, fitness facility and business center. Close to University of California, Riverside and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. Near I-215.
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
University
11 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,305
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Canyon Crest
17 Units Available
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1080 sqft
Sophisticated apartments features coffee bar, hot tub and a courtyard. There are six beautiful floor plans to choose from, offering both convenience and luxury. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans, patios and balconies.
University
16 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
University
18 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
23 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,193
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Eastside
24 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Canyon Crest
25 Units Available
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1051 sqft
Easy access to I-215. Close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pet-friendly community offers onsite pool, 24-hour gym and Jacuzzi. Apartment features private patio, granite countertops and fireplace.
3 Units Available
Legends of Rancho Belago
13292 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,536
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1084 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Moreno Valley, CA Luxury living awaits you at The Legends at Rancho Belago Apartments, located in the upscale and highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, CA.
Mentone
9 Units Available
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.
114 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1160 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.
6 Units Available
Sorelle
12159 Calle Sombra, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
931 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Custom touches like accent walls make this place feel like home. Easy access to the freeway and Los Angeles/Orange County.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in San Bernardino, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Bernardino renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

