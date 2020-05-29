Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel carpet granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly courtyard

Now offering 3D Virtual Tours - Click Here



Ascot Park Apartments is an apartment community located at 1422 E 9th Street San Bernardino, CA and is right near Bing Wong Elementary, Curtis Middle School, and more. Ascot Park Apartments offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 610 to 1007 sq.ft. Our amenities include Gated Access, Cable, Gas-Range Cooking, Air Conditioner, Cable Ready Units, and more. This rental community is pet-friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs! For more details, contact our office at (909) 884-5575 or schedule a tour here.