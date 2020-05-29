All apartments in San Bernardino
Find more places like Ascot Park Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Bernardino, CA
/
Ascot Park Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Ascot Park Apartments

1422 E 9th St · (585) 376-5137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 off Move-In
Browse Similar Places
San Bernardino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA 92410
Curtis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 094 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 021 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ascot Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
courtyard
Now offering 3D Virtual Tours - Click Here

Ascot Park Apartments is an apartment community located at 1422 E 9th Street San Bernardino, CA and is right near Bing Wong Elementary, Curtis Middle School, and more. Ascot Park Apartments offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 610 to 1007 sq.ft. Our amenities include Gated Access, Cable, Gas-Range Cooking, Air Conditioner, Cable Ready Units, and more. This rental community is pet-friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs! For more details, contact our office at (909) 884-5575 or schedule a tour here.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit (Starts at $0)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: First Pet: $500, Second Pet: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: Max weight 50 lb each
Dogs
rent: $50 per dog/month
Cats
rent: $25 per cat/month
Parking Details: Controlled Access/Gated Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ascot Park Apartments have any available units?
Ascot Park Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Bernardino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Bernardino Rent Report.
What amenities does Ascot Park Apartments have?
Some of Ascot Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ascot Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ascot Park Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $500 off Move-In
Is Ascot Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ascot Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ascot Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ascot Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Ascot Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ascot Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ascot Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ascot Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Ascot Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ascot Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ascot Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ascot Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Ascot Park Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Bernardino 1 BedroomsSan Bernardino 2 Bedrooms
San Bernardino 3 BedroomsSan Bernardino Apartments with Parking
San Bernardino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CASan Dimas, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA
Palm Springs, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CALa Verne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

San Bernardino Valley CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity