Roseville, CA
Adora
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Adora

512 Adora Cir · (916) 542-6253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA 95678
Kaseberg - Kingswood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0223 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1012 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1225 sqft

Unit 1712 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1225 sqft

Unit 0915 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1225 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Adora.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
alarm system
car wash area
cc payments
community garden
online portal
trash valet
Welcome to Adora Luxury Townhomes in Roseville, CA, a luxury home that goes beyond the stunning floor plan designs, thoughtful architectural details, and elegant interior. Perfectly located near shopping, dining, and entertainment, fall in love with our luxurious townhomes that give you the lifestyle you deserve. Our luxury townhomes in CA have the best amenities like a cozy fire pit, unique salt-water swimming pool, garden beds, and a clubhouse for residents to enjoy and reserve events.

Our townhomes and apartments offer one and two-bedroom floor plans that are equipped with gourmet kitchens, extra sound insulation, upgraded designer light fixtures and under kitchen cabinet lighting.

Call and schedule a tour today and see why Adora Luxury Townhomes in Roseville is the perfect home for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46/person
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $500 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (one pet) $650 (two pets)
rent: $20/month (one pet) $35/month (two pets)
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. No weight limit.
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in lease. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Adora have any available units?
Adora has 5 units available starting at $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Adora have?
Some of Adora's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Adora currently offering any rent specials?
Adora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Adora pet-friendly?
Yes, Adora is pet friendly.
Does Adora offer parking?
Yes, Adora offers parking.
Does Adora have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Adora offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Adora have a pool?
Yes, Adora has a pool.
Does Adora have accessible units?
Yes, Adora has accessible units.
Does Adora have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Adora has units with dishwashers.
Does Adora have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Adora has units with air conditioning.
