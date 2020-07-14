Amenities
Welcome to Adora Luxury Townhomes in Roseville, CA, a luxury home that goes beyond the stunning floor plan designs, thoughtful architectural details, and elegant interior. Perfectly located near shopping, dining, and entertainment, fall in love with our luxurious townhomes that give you the lifestyle you deserve. Our luxury townhomes in CA have the best amenities like a cozy fire pit, unique salt-water swimming pool, garden beds, and a clubhouse for residents to enjoy and reserve events.
Our townhomes and apartments offer one and two-bedroom floor plans that are equipped with gourmet kitchens, extra sound insulation, upgraded designer light fixtures and under kitchen cabinet lighting.
Call and schedule a tour today and see why Adora Luxury Townhomes in Roseville is the perfect home for you.