758 Shasta Oaks Crt

Roseville townhome - Updated and gorgeous, this three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome was fully remodeled in 2010 and is situated in the heart of Roseville. Upgrades include plantation shutters, granite counters, upgraded appliances-Stainless steel double sided Frig., hardwood and tile flooring, textured walls, and crown molding. Spacious Master bedroom with on suite bathroom and vaulted ceiling. Double sink vanity and more. This is a quiet-feeling complex towards the back of the development. Mature trees throughout as well as a clean and well-kept community pool. Renters insurance required.



