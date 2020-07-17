All apartments in Roseville
758 Shasta Oaks Crt

758 Shasta Oaks Circuit · (916) 786-7100
Location

758 Shasta Oaks Circuit, Roseville, CA 95678
Diamond Oaks

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 758 Shasta Oaks Crt · Avail. now

$2,075

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Roseville townhome - Updated and gorgeous, this three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome was fully remodeled in 2010 and is situated in the heart of Roseville. Upgrades include plantation shutters, granite counters, upgraded appliances-Stainless steel double sided Frig., hardwood and tile flooring, textured walls, and crown molding. Spacious Master bedroom with on suite bathroom and vaulted ceiling. Double sink vanity and more. This is a quiet-feeling complex towards the back of the development. Mature trees throughout as well as a clean and well-kept community pool. Renters insurance required.

(RLNE5881248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 Shasta Oaks Crt have any available units?
758 Shasta Oaks Crt has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 758 Shasta Oaks Crt have?
Some of 758 Shasta Oaks Crt's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 Shasta Oaks Crt currently offering any rent specials?
758 Shasta Oaks Crt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 Shasta Oaks Crt pet-friendly?
Yes, 758 Shasta Oaks Crt is pet friendly.
Does 758 Shasta Oaks Crt offer parking?
No, 758 Shasta Oaks Crt does not offer parking.
Does 758 Shasta Oaks Crt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 758 Shasta Oaks Crt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 Shasta Oaks Crt have a pool?
Yes, 758 Shasta Oaks Crt has a pool.
Does 758 Shasta Oaks Crt have accessible units?
No, 758 Shasta Oaks Crt does not have accessible units.
Does 758 Shasta Oaks Crt have units with dishwashers?
No, 758 Shasta Oaks Crt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 758 Shasta Oaks Crt have units with air conditioning?
No, 758 Shasta Oaks Crt does not have units with air conditioning.
