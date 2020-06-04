All apartments in Roseville
632 Springfield Circle
632 Springfield Circle

632 Springfield Circle · No Longer Available
Location

632 Springfield Circle, Roseville, CA 95678
Kaseberg - Kingswood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
632 Springfield Circle Available 07/15/20 - This home includes vaulted ceilings, new waterproof vinyl plank flooring, and granite counter tops in the kitchen. There is built in storage along one wall of the nook, allowing for additional storage, and two of the bedrooms have backyard access. This home has plenty of natural light with the solar tube skylight built in to the kitchen. The backyard has a storage shed and the garage of the home is wired with 220V, ready for an electric car charger. Owner is willing to consider with pets on a case by case basis, depending on the strength of your application, but is not willing to allow aquariums in the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Springfield Circle have any available units?
632 Springfield Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, CA.
What amenities does 632 Springfield Circle have?
Some of 632 Springfield Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Springfield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
632 Springfield Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Springfield Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 632 Springfield Circle is pet friendly.
Does 632 Springfield Circle offer parking?
Yes, 632 Springfield Circle does offer parking.
Does 632 Springfield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Springfield Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Springfield Circle have a pool?
No, 632 Springfield Circle does not have a pool.
Does 632 Springfield Circle have accessible units?
No, 632 Springfield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Springfield Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 Springfield Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Springfield Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Springfield Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
