Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

632 Springfield Circle Available 07/15/20 - This home includes vaulted ceilings, new waterproof vinyl plank flooring, and granite counter tops in the kitchen. There is built in storage along one wall of the nook, allowing for additional storage, and two of the bedrooms have backyard access. This home has plenty of natural light with the solar tube skylight built in to the kitchen. The backyard has a storage shed and the garage of the home is wired with 220V, ready for an electric car charger. Owner is willing to consider with pets on a case by case basis, depending on the strength of your application, but is not willing to allow aquariums in the home.



(RLNE5070113)