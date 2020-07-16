All apartments in Roseville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

240 Grape Street Unit A

240 Grape St · (916) 786-0649
Location

240 Grape St, Roseville, CA 95678
Roseville Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 240 Grape Street Unit A · Avail. Aug 15

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

240 Grape Street Unit A Available 08/15/20 Central Roseville, 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features laminate floors & tile and a recently installed split heat and air system. One bedroom is located in the front of the house and the other bedroom is located in the rear of the property for optimum privacy. The kitchen includes lots of cabinet space for ample storage, an electric stove, a dishwasher, and a refrigerator provided as a courtesy item*. There is a private one-car driveway in front of home as well as street parking provided. A stack-able washer and dryer are also included as courtesy items*.

Tenants pays all utilities
Pets Negotiable (small dog under 30lbs)
Tenants must maintain Renter's Insurance covering all named parties in agreement.

Action Properties (916) 786-0649
www.actionproperties.net

For complete application guidelines please visit www.actionproperties.net.

*Refrigerator, washer, and dryer if provided in all properties are courtesy items and are included as-is; tenant may replace or elect to repair listed courtesy appliances if it/they fail during tenancy. Owner is not responsible for repairing or replacing these items (unless elected to do so).

Qualification Summary - minimum 600 or higher credit score, gross income of three times the rent amount and two years of verifiable rental history. No Evictions, No open Bankruptcies.

To apply for this visit www.actionproperties.net and hit the 'apply now' button on the Select your desired property this will take you to our guidelines and begin your application today. Everyone over the age of 18 years or older has to submit an individual application. (application fees are non refundable) please review requirements.

Approved applicants must place a deposit by certified funds and execute a signed lease agreement within 24 to 48 hours in order to remove the property from the market. The home will be continued to be shown until Deposit is secured and Contract is in place.

Get credit for paying your rent on time with us! Were an Experian RentBureau company.
We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That is why we have partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports

rentals@actionproperties.net 916 786 0649

(RLNE5131311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

