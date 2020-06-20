3495 Albany Street

Amenities

Remodeled single story property! Kitchen has upgraded soft close cabinets. Large living room with fireplace with gas logs. Entry, Living room, Kitchen & hall way has 20 in. Tile through out the house except the bedrooms with carpet. Upgraded sliders, Atrium between living room & master bed room with double door entry. Dual pane windows. Upgraded Central air unit. Large private back yard with auto sprinklers come with water & gardener included in the rent. 2 car attached garage with garage door opener. New roof was installed in 2019. The property should be ready 1st week in June. I will then schedule appointment to show. Call Sharon Miller 951-316-7710 Gardner & water in rent!