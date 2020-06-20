All apartments in Riverside
Home
/
Riverside, CA
/
3495 Albany Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

3495 Albany Street

3495 Albany Street · No Longer Available
Location

3495 Albany Street, Riverside, CA 92503
Arlington

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled single story property! Kitchen has upgraded soft close cabinets. Large living room with fireplace with gas logs. Entry, Living room, Kitchen & hall way has 20 in. Tile through out the house except the bedrooms with carpet. Upgraded sliders, Atrium between living room & master bed room with double door entry. Dual pane windows. Upgraded Central air unit. Large private back yard with auto sprinklers come with water & gardener included in the rent. 2 car attached garage with garage door opener. New roof was installed in 2019. The property should be ready 1st week in June. I will then schedule appointment to show. Call Sharon Miller 951-316-7710 Gardner & water in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3495 Albany Street have any available units?
3495 Albany Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, CA.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3495 Albany Street have?
Some of 3495 Albany Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3495 Albany Street currently offering any rent specials?
3495 Albany Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3495 Albany Street pet-friendly?
No, 3495 Albany Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 3495 Albany Street offer parking?
Yes, 3495 Albany Street does offer parking.
Does 3495 Albany Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3495 Albany Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3495 Albany Street have a pool?
No, 3495 Albany Street does not have a pool.
Does 3495 Albany Street have accessible units?
No, 3495 Albany Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3495 Albany Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3495 Albany Street does not have units with dishwashers.
