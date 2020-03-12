All apartments in Riverside
19975 Promenade Circle

Location

19975 Promenade Circle, Riverside, CA 92508
Orangecrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the beautiful Community of Orangecrest in the City of Riverside. With high vaulted ceilings this home feels larger then it's square footage of 1,853 which consists of 4 Bedroom and 3 Full Baths (1 Bed & Bath Downstairs). It offers a Formal Leaving & Dinning Room and a Family Room. Also this home is located on a Cul de Sac and just walking distance to Orange Terrace Community Park and Benjamin Franklin Elementary and just minutes from 2 large shopping centers (Mission Grove Plaza & Orangecrest Town Center). Hurry and make this a MUST SEE!! Pictures are from a year ago prior to being leased.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19975 Promenade Circle have any available units?
19975 Promenade Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, CA.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
Is 19975 Promenade Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19975 Promenade Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19975 Promenade Circle pet-friendly?
No, 19975 Promenade Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 19975 Promenade Circle offer parking?
Yes, 19975 Promenade Circle does offer parking.
Does 19975 Promenade Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19975 Promenade Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19975 Promenade Circle have a pool?
No, 19975 Promenade Circle does not have a pool.
Does 19975 Promenade Circle have accessible units?
No, 19975 Promenade Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 19975 Promenade Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 19975 Promenade Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19975 Promenade Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 19975 Promenade Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
