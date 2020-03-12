19975 Promenade Circle

Amenities
Welcome to the beautiful Community of Orangecrest in the City of Riverside. With high vaulted ceilings this home feels larger then it's square footage of 1,853 which consists of 4 Bedroom and 3 Full Baths (1 Bed & Bath Downstairs). It offers a Formal Leaving & Dinning Room and a Family Room. Also this home is located on a Cul de Sac and just walking distance to Orange Terrace Community Park and Benjamin Franklin Elementary and just minutes from 2 large shopping centers (Mission Grove Plaza & Orangecrest Town Center). Hurry and make this a MUST SEE!! Pictures are from a year ago prior to being leased.