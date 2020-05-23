1884 Redfield Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Redington Community in Riverside. This home is located 2 minutes from UCR Campus. Upgraded Laminate Flooring Throughout. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets with Granite Counter tops. Built in Entertainment Center and Lovely Fireplace in first floor den or use as 4th bedroom. Refrigerator Washer, Dryer included. Washer and Dryer on 2nd Floor. 2 Car attached Garage. Fenced in Backyard with Patio. Beautiful Views of Box Springs Mountains. HOA paid by owner- HOA has Amenities includes Pool and spa.

Please Beware of Scams on Craigslist, We Never Advertise on Craigslist! This home will NOT last Long! Close to Shopping, UCR, Freeways and More. No Pets Please! Credit Score 600+ References and Income to be 2.5 times Monthly Rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.