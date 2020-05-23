All apartments in Riverside
Find more places like 1884 Redfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverside, CA
/
1884 Redfield Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:21 PM

1884 Redfield Road

1884 Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1884 Redfield Road, Riverside, CA 92507
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Redington Community in Riverside. This home is located 2 minutes from UCR Campus. Upgraded Laminate Flooring Throughout. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets with Granite Counter tops. Built in Entertainment Center and Lovely Fireplace in first floor den or use as 4th bedroom. Refrigerator Washer, Dryer included. Washer and Dryer on 2nd Floor. 2 Car attached Garage. Fenced in Backyard with Patio. Beautiful Views of Box Springs Mountains. HOA paid by owner- HOA has Amenities includes Pool and spa.
Please Beware of Scams on Craigslist, We Never Advertise on Craigslist! This home will NOT last Long! Close to Shopping, UCR, Freeways and More. No Pets Please! Credit Score 600+ References and Income to be 2.5 times Monthly Rent.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1884 Redfield Road have any available units?
1884 Redfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, CA.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1884 Redfield Road have?
Some of 1884 Redfield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1884 Redfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
1884 Redfield Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1884 Redfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 1884 Redfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 1884 Redfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 1884 Redfield Road does offer parking.
Does 1884 Redfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1884 Redfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1884 Redfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 1884 Redfield Road has a pool.
Does 1884 Redfield Road have accessible units?
No, 1884 Redfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1884 Redfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1884 Redfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr
Riverside, CA 92508
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street
Riverside, CA 92501
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd
Riverside, CA 92507
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St
Riverside, CA 92505
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd
Riverside, CA 92503
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway
Riverside, CA 92508
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard
Riverside, CA 92503
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr
Riverside, CA 92507

Similar Pages

Riverside 1 BedroomsRiverside 2 Bedrooms
Riverside Luxury PlacesRiverside Pet Friendly Places
Riverside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Canyon CrestUniversityRamona
ArlanzaLa SierraDowntown Riverside
EastsideLa Sierra South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine