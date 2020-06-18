All apartments in Riverside
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:12 PM

1839 Spring Garden Street

1839 Spring Garden Street · (949) 543-0606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1839 Spring Garden Street, Riverside, CA 92507
Hunter Industrial Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1363 sqft

Amenities

stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Now for lease this beautiful one-story home is situated on a large lot in a hot neighborhood in the City of Riverside. This stunning house is conveniently located near major freeways (91, 215 & 60) and close proximity to UCR and Downtown Riverside. From the open-concept kitchen and dining room to the living space and large shaded backyard, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. The house is move-in ready and includes new double pane windows, fairly new central AC and heater, and solar panels that reduce electrical bills close to zero dollar during several months of the year. The kitchen features Spanish tiles and stainless-steel appliances with a functional layout that’s perfect for entertaining. Schedule your tour today to see more features and what it has to offer. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 Spring Garden Street have any available units?
1839 Spring Garden Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
Is 1839 Spring Garden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1839 Spring Garden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 Spring Garden Street pet-friendly?
No, 1839 Spring Garden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 1839 Spring Garden Street offer parking?
No, 1839 Spring Garden Street does not offer parking.
Does 1839 Spring Garden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1839 Spring Garden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 Spring Garden Street have a pool?
No, 1839 Spring Garden Street does not have a pool.
Does 1839 Spring Garden Street have accessible units?
No, 1839 Spring Garden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 Spring Garden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1839 Spring Garden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1839 Spring Garden Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1839 Spring Garden Street has units with air conditioning.
