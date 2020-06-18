1839 Spring Garden Street

Amenities

Now for lease this beautiful one-story home is situated on a large lot in a hot neighborhood in the City of Riverside. This stunning house is conveniently located near major freeways (91, 215 & 60) and close proximity to UCR and Downtown Riverside. From the open-concept kitchen and dining room to the living space and large shaded backyard, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. The house is move-in ready and includes new double pane windows, fairly new central AC and heater, and solar panels that reduce electrical bills close to zero dollar during several months of the year. The kitchen features Spanish tiles and stainless-steel appliances with a functional layout that’s perfect for entertaining. Schedule your tour today to see more features and what it has to offer. Easy to show.