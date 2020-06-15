953 Fifteenth Avenue

Amenities

This newly renovated Home has a fenced and gated landscaped yard with grass, plants and sprinklers system w/ timer that has professionally done. Stepping stones leading to a BBQ patio area in the yard. Brand new Laundry/dryer included in the garage accessible from the kitchen. All new appliances in the kitchen. Crown molding, double pane windows, blinds throughout, hardwood flooring, professionally painted throughout, designer lighting fixtures, single car garage with storage, and a charming and quiet tree-lined street.



It is also in an excellent location for commute. It is close to Highway 101 and the Dumbarton Bridge, and within a few miles of Stanford University, Stanford Shopping Center, Facebook, Atherton, Menlo Park and Downtown Redwood City as well as many wonderful restaurants. Convenient local shopping within walking distance includes the Delucchi’s Market, Starbucks, cleaners and many other businesses.



Term:

-DO NOT INTERRUPT TENANT. APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR VIEWING.

-Available 06/21/2020

-Rent: $2,995.

-Security Deposit: $3,500.



