Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:01 PM

953 Fifteenth Avenue

953 15th Avenue · (650) 488-5650
Location

953 15th Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94063
Friendly Acres

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This newly renovated Home has a fenced and gated landscaped yard with grass, plants and sprinklers system w/ timer that has professionally done. Stepping stones leading to a BBQ patio area in the yard. Brand new Laundry/dryer included in the garage accessible from the kitchen. All new appliances in the kitchen. Crown molding, double pane windows, blinds throughout, hardwood flooring, professionally painted throughout, designer lighting fixtures, single car garage with storage, and a charming and quiet tree-lined street.

It is also in an excellent location for commute. It is close to Highway 101 and the Dumbarton Bridge, and within a few miles of Stanford University, Stanford Shopping Center, Facebook, Atherton, Menlo Park and Downtown Redwood City as well as many wonderful restaurants. Convenient local shopping within walking distance includes the Delucchi’s Market, Starbucks, cleaners and many other businesses.

Term:
-DO NOT INTERRUPT TENANT. APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR VIEWING.
-Available 06/21/2020
-Rent: $2,995.
-Security Deposit: $3,500.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available 6/21/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 Fifteenth Avenue have any available units?
953 Fifteenth Avenue has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 953 Fifteenth Avenue have?
Some of 953 Fifteenth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 Fifteenth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
953 Fifteenth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 Fifteenth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 953 Fifteenth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 953 Fifteenth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 953 Fifteenth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 953 Fifteenth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 Fifteenth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 Fifteenth Avenue have a pool?
No, 953 Fifteenth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 953 Fifteenth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 953 Fifteenth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 953 Fifteenth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 953 Fifteenth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
