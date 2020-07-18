All apartments in Redwood City
Find more places like
943 Fifteenth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redwood City, CA
/
943 Fifteenth Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:42 PM

943 Fifteenth Avenue

943 15th Ave · (650) 488-5650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redwood City
See all
Friendly Acres
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

943 15th Ave, Redwood City, CA 94063
Friendly Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This duplex unit features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Fresh new paint, Brand new stainless steel appliances includes dishwasher. Spacious closet in bedroom. Washer/dryer included in garage, beautiful yard with plum tree.

It is also in an excellent location for commute. It is close to Highway 101 and the Dumbarton Bridge, and within a few miles of Stanford University, Stanford Shopping Center, Facebook, Atherton, Menlo Park and Downtown Redwood City as well as many wonderful restaurants. Convenient local shopping within walking distance includes the Delucchi’s Market, Starbucks, cleaners and many other businesses.

Do not disturb tenant. Appointment only for viewing.

Available August 1st 2020.
Rent: $2,850.
Security Deposit: $3,400.
Tenant pay all utilities.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,850, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available 8/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 943 Fifteenth Avenue have any available units?
943 Fifteenth Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 Fifteenth Avenue have?
Some of 943 Fifteenth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Fifteenth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
943 Fifteenth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Fifteenth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 943 Fifteenth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 943 Fifteenth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 943 Fifteenth Avenue offers parking.
Does 943 Fifteenth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 943 Fifteenth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Fifteenth Avenue have a pool?
No, 943 Fifteenth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 943 Fifteenth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 943 Fifteenth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Fifteenth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 Fifteenth Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St
Redwood City, CA 94061
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd
Redwood City, CA 94063
885 Woodside
885 Woodside Rd
Redwood City, CA 94061
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard
Redwood City, CA 94063
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy
Redwood City, CA 94065
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St
Redwood City, CA 94063
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave
Redwood City, CA 94062
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln
Redwood City, CA 94065

Similar Pages

Redwood City 1 BedroomsRedwood City 2 BedroomsRedwood City Apartments with BalconiesRedwood City Apartments with ParkingRedwood City Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CAPalo Alto, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Redwood ShoresStaumbaugh HellerPalm ParkRedwood OaksCentennialFriendly AcresOak Knoll Edgewood Park

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-San Francisco