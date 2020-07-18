943 Fifteenth Avenue.

Amenities

This duplex unit features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Fresh new paint, Brand new stainless steel appliances includes dishwasher. Spacious closet in bedroom. Washer/dryer included in garage, beautiful yard with plum tree.



It is also in an excellent location for commute. It is close to Highway 101 and the Dumbarton Bridge, and within a few miles of Stanford University, Stanford Shopping Center, Facebook, Atherton, Menlo Park and Downtown Redwood City as well as many wonderful restaurants. Convenient local shopping within walking distance includes the Delucchi’s Market, Starbucks, cleaners and many other businesses.



Do not disturb tenant. Appointment only for viewing.



Available August 1st 2020.

Rent: $2,850.

Security Deposit: $3,400.

Tenant pay all utilities.



