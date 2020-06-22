Amenities

515 Skiff Circle Available 07/03/20 Mid Peninsula 4 Bedroom Home, Perfect For Commuters -- Must See!!



515 Skiff Circle

Redwood City CA 94065



Home Features-



- 4 Bedrooms

- 3 Baths

- Refinished hardwood flooring and carpet throughout

- Recent kitchen appliances

- Double pane windows throughout

- Washer and dryer hookups

- Ample closet and storage space

- Touched up paint throughout the home

- Wood burning fire place

- Low maintenance landscaping, with ample yard space



Location Features-



- Located perfectly for commuters, with easy access to highways 101, 92 and 280.

- 5 minutes from amenities, such as grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more!



Lease terms-



- 1-year minimum lease term

- Rent: $5,250

- Security Deposit: Negotiable, based on credit and background reports

- Tenants to pay all utilities, except for gardener



Contact Exclusive Agents for Inquiries or to Schedule a Showing:



SC Property Management Inc.



Jamil Musa

BRE #01942885

(650) 398-0282

Jmusa@scpropsm.com



No Pets Allowed



