Amenities
515 Skiff Circle Available 07/03/20 Mid Peninsula 4 Bedroom Home, Perfect For Commuters -- Must See!! - Mid Peninsula 4 Bedroom Home, Perfect For Commuters -- Must See!!
515 Skiff Circle
Redwood City CA 94065
Home Features-
- 4 Bedrooms
- 3 Baths
- Refinished hardwood flooring and carpet throughout
- Recent kitchen appliances
- Double pane windows throughout
- Washer and dryer hookups
- Ample closet and storage space
- Touched up paint throughout the home
- Wood burning fire place
- Low maintenance landscaping, with ample yard space
Location Features-
- Located perfectly for commuters, with easy access to highways 101, 92 and 280.
- 5 minutes from amenities, such as grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more!
Lease terms-
- 1-year minimum lease term
- Rent: $5,250
- Security Deposit: Negotiable, based on credit and background reports
- Tenants to pay all utilities, except for gardener
Contact Exclusive Agents for Inquiries or to Schedule a Showing:
SC Property Management Inc.
Jamil Musa
BRE #01942885
(650) 398-0282
Jmusa@scpropsm.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5849329)