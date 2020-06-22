All apartments in Redwood City
Find more places like 515 Skiff Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redwood City, CA
/
515 Skiff Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

515 Skiff Circle

515 Skiff Circle · (650) 342-3030 ext. 226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redwood City
See all
Redwood Shores
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

515 Skiff Circle, Redwood City, CA 94065
Redwood Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 515 Skiff Circle · Avail. Jul 3

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
coffee bar
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
515 Skiff Circle Available 07/03/20 Mid Peninsula 4 Bedroom Home, Perfect For Commuters -- Must See!! - Mid Peninsula 4 Bedroom Home, Perfect For Commuters -- Must See!!

515 Skiff Circle
Redwood City CA 94065

Home Features-

- 4 Bedrooms
- 3 Baths
- Refinished hardwood flooring and carpet throughout
- Recent kitchen appliances
- Double pane windows throughout
- Washer and dryer hookups
- Ample closet and storage space
- Touched up paint throughout the home
- Wood burning fire place
- Low maintenance landscaping, with ample yard space

Location Features-

- Located perfectly for commuters, with easy access to highways 101, 92 and 280.
- 5 minutes from amenities, such as grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more!

Lease terms-

- 1-year minimum lease term
- Rent: $5,250
- Security Deposit: Negotiable, based on credit and background reports
- Tenants to pay all utilities, except for gardener

Contact Exclusive Agents for Inquiries or to Schedule a Showing:

SC Property Management Inc.

Jamil Musa
BRE #01942885
(650) 398-0282
Jmusa@scpropsm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Skiff Circle have any available units?
515 Skiff Circle has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Skiff Circle have?
Some of 515 Skiff Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Skiff Circle currently offering any rent specials?
515 Skiff Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Skiff Circle pet-friendly?
No, 515 Skiff Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 515 Skiff Circle offer parking?
No, 515 Skiff Circle does not offer parking.
Does 515 Skiff Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Skiff Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Skiff Circle have a pool?
No, 515 Skiff Circle does not have a pool.
Does 515 Skiff Circle have accessible units?
No, 515 Skiff Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Skiff Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Skiff Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 515 Skiff Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Franklin 299
299 Franklin St
Redwood City, CA 94063
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St
Redwood City, CA 94061
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy
Redwood City, CA 94065
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave
Redwood City, CA 94062
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St
Redwood City, CA 94063
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real
Redwood City, CA 94063
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln
Redwood City, CA 94065
Woodside North
1551 Regent Street
Redwood City, CA 94061

Similar Pages

Redwood City 1 BedroomsRedwood City 2 Bedrooms
Redwood City Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedwood City Pet Friendly Places
Redwood City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CA
Daly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Redwood ShoresStaumbaugh Heller
Palm ParkCentennial
Friendly Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity