377 Meridian Drive

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 1,178 square foot townhouse loft style sits on a 16.98 acre lot and features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.2 car garage. Combination of carpet on the second floor and hardwood flooring on the first floor. Living room has a fireplace. Washer and dryer in the unit. Nearby schools include Sandpiper Elementary, Redwood Shores Elementary School and Bowditch Middle School. The property is near Sandpiper Park, Shore Dogs Park and Shannon Park.



DO NOT INTERRUPT TENANT. APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR VIEWING.

RENT: $3,995/mo

DEPOSIT: $4,500.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

