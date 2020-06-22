All apartments in Redwood City
377 Meridian Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:07 AM

377 Meridian Drive

377 Meridian Drive · (650) 488-5650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

377 Meridian Drive, Redwood City, CA 94065
Redwood Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1178 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 1,178 square foot townhouse loft style sits on a 16.98 acre lot and features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.2 car garage. Combination of carpet on the second floor and hardwood flooring on the first floor. Living room has a fireplace. Washer and dryer in the unit. Nearby schools include Sandpiper Elementary, Redwood Shores Elementary School and Bowditch Middle School. The property is near Sandpiper Park, Shore Dogs Park and Shannon Park.

Terms:
DO NOT INTERRUPT TENANT. APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR VIEWING.
RENT: $3,995/mo
DEPOSIT: $4,500.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,995, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available 6/22/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 377 Meridian Drive have any available units?
377 Meridian Drive has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 377 Meridian Drive have?
Some of 377 Meridian Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 377 Meridian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
377 Meridian Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 377 Meridian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 377 Meridian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 377 Meridian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 377 Meridian Drive does offer parking.
Does 377 Meridian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 377 Meridian Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 377 Meridian Drive have a pool?
No, 377 Meridian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 377 Meridian Drive have accessible units?
No, 377 Meridian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 377 Meridian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 377 Meridian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
