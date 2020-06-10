2006 Hastings Shore LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This floor level condo will be ready to move in as of July 3, 2020. Beautiful and spacious*Ground floor end unit*Formal entry welcomes you to living room with fireplace and access to relaxing patio*Spacious eating area off remodeled kitchen with washer/dryer in the unit. There are good sized bedrooms with spacious closets, Detached private very deep 1 car garage with automatic garage door opener*Sparkling complex pool.*Close to restaurants and NOB HILL Grocery shopping & transportation.