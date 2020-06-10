All apartments in Redwood City
2006 Hastings Shore LN
2006 Hastings Shore LN

2006 Hastings Shore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Hastings Shore Lane, Redwood City, CA 94065
Redwood Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This floor level condo will be ready to move in as of July 3, 2020. Beautiful and spacious*Ground floor end unit*Formal entry welcomes you to living room with fireplace and access to relaxing patio*Spacious eating area off remodeled kitchen with washer/dryer in the unit. There are good sized bedrooms with spacious closets, Detached private very deep 1 car garage with automatic garage door opener*Sparkling complex pool.*Close to restaurants and NOB HILL Grocery shopping & transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

