Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1633 Redwood Ave

1633 Redwood Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

1633 Redwood Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94061
Palm Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign the lease with us before June 30, 2020!

Fabulous, unfurnished (bed in the bedroom), 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Duplex home property rental (remodeled in 2011) located in the Palm Park neighborhood in Redwood City, CA. This unit is near to and from public transportation stops/hub and schools.

The unit’s interior is spacious and comfy with hardwood and tile flooring and fireplace. Its nice kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, range/oven, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. Central, forced-air heating and AC is on the master bedroom. The exterior has a fenced yard and a patio--, cool spots for outdoor activities with family or friends. There is 1 individual garage, off street.

The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, sewage, internet, and cable (water, sewage $170 a month). The landlord is responsible for landscaping. It's a pet-friendly home so your pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bus lines:
278 Woodside/Alameda - Canada College - Saturday Only - 0.6 mile

Rail lines:
Bullet Baby Bullet - 1.4 miles
Limited Limited - 1.4 miles
Local Local - 1.4 miles

(RLNE5824246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Redwood Ave have any available units?
1633 Redwood Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 Redwood Ave have?
Some of 1633 Redwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Redwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Redwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Redwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1633 Redwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1633 Redwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1633 Redwood Ave does offer parking.
Does 1633 Redwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 Redwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Redwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1633 Redwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Redwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1633 Redwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Redwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 Redwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
