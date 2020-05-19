1633 Redwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Fabulous, unfurnished (bed in the bedroom), 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Duplex home property rental (remodeled in 2011) located in the Palm Park neighborhood in Redwood City, CA. This unit is near to and from public transportation stops/hub and schools.



The unit’s interior is spacious and comfy with hardwood and tile flooring and fireplace. Its nice kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, range/oven, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. Central, forced-air heating and AC is on the master bedroom. The exterior has a fenced yard and a patio--, cool spots for outdoor activities with family or friends. There is 1 individual garage, off street.



The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, sewage, internet, and cable (water, sewage $170 a month). The landlord is responsible for landscaping. It's a pet-friendly home so your pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bus lines:

278 Woodside/Alameda - Canada College - Saturday Only - 0.6 mile



Rail lines:

Bullet Baby Bullet - 1.4 miles

Limited Limited - 1.4 miles

Local Local - 1.4 miles



(RLNE5824246)