Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1151 Davis St Apt 2

1151 Davis Street · (650) 293-0426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1151 Davis Street, Redwood City, CA 94061
Palm Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2900 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bike storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
Available 08/19/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in!

Amenities: secure bike storage; on-site, no-fee washer & dryer; gas stove/oven; remote control ceiling fan in the bedroom; reserved, covered parking stall with storage included; local, responsive management.

At Astro, we want to help protect our community and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses by:

> Disinfecting all surfaces that are regularly touched with cleaning solutions
> Regular and thorough washing of all towels and linens.
> Providing sanitary kit in every property which includes disposable paper towels, hand soaps, alcohol wipes, and first aid kits.
> All properties have good indoor ventilation, regularly cleaned air conditioners, and highly sanitized kitchen and bathroom equipment to avoid aerosol infection.
> All rooms are cleaned specifically by trained housekeepers.

We advise making use of the sanitary kit we provide for each location so they can maintain exceptional hygiene through the washing of hands and self-body temperature checks.

All our spaces have quick access to healthcare facilities and we provide $200 off of the first month's rent to support health workers, patients, and students during the crisis.

Here are the health facilities nearby this property:

Redwood City Medical Center (2km/7mins), Kaiser Hospital and Clinics (1.8km/7mins), Sequoia Hospital (3.1km/8mins), Stanford Hospital (8.7km/20 mins), Sutter Health (23.2km/20mins), Valley Health Center (27.7km/26min)

Interested in this property or looking for a property similar to this? Send us a message by filling out the contact form or e-mail us at furnishedrentals@experienceastro.com. You may also contact us at 408-645-4277.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Davis St Apt 2 have any available units?
1151 Davis St Apt 2 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1151 Davis St Apt 2 have?
Some of 1151 Davis St Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 Davis St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Davis St Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Davis St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1151 Davis St Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 1151 Davis St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1151 Davis St Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 1151 Davis St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1151 Davis St Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Davis St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 1151 Davis St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1151 Davis St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 1151 Davis St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Davis St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1151 Davis St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
