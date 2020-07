Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live. Be sure to view the available floorplans. At 2003 Rockefeller Ln you're home.