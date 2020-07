Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing family or Executive home on one of Redondo Beach's most adored Streets, Sapphire. This home stretches from Sapphire to Serpentine, an abundance of space!

Thoughtfully Remodeled single level home with gleaming quartz, beautiful floors and lots of storage. Fruit trees in the garden, and a porch in front to enjoy evening breezes.

Proximity to South Redondo's beaches, top tier schools, shops, restaurants and much more makes this home the perfect choice!