917 Emerald Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Just Listed for Lease! Luxury 4BR/4BTH Single Family Home located just 6 blocks to the beach. Recently upgraded with a modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and refinished cabinets and has modern light fixtures throughout with LED lights. Interior and exterior have been recently painted and has gorgeous modern tile flooring in the Living room and Kitchen, newer carpeting on the 2nd floor. Features a dramatic entry with gracious grand staircase and a private serene back yard perfect for entertaining. There are 4 Bedrooms, including 2 master suites with newer updated travertine tile flooring and spa tub. Also there is a spiral staircase located on the 2nd level leading to the perfect bonus room/office/playroom. The spacious 2 car attached garage is easy for unloading and loading of children, groceries, etc... and 2 side by side parking spaces in the driveway! This home is the epitome of luxury beach living at its finest! Available NOW for 12 Month Lease Term. Pets are negotiable.