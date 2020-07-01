All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

917 Emerald Street

917 Emerald Street · No Longer Available
Location

917 Emerald Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Just Listed for Lease! Luxury 4BR/4BTH Single Family Home located just 6 blocks to the beach. Recently upgraded with a modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and refinished cabinets and has modern light fixtures throughout with LED lights. Interior and exterior have been recently painted and has gorgeous modern tile flooring in the Living room and Kitchen, newer carpeting on the 2nd floor. Features a dramatic entry with gracious grand staircase and a private serene back yard perfect for entertaining. There are 4 Bedrooms, including 2 master suites with newer updated travertine tile flooring and spa tub. Also there is a spiral staircase located on the 2nd level leading to the perfect bonus room/office/playroom. The spacious 2 car attached garage is easy for unloading and loading of children, groceries, etc... and 2 side by side parking spaces in the driveway! This home is the epitome of luxury beach living at its finest! Available NOW for 12 Month Lease Term. Pets are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Emerald Street have any available units?
917 Emerald Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 917 Emerald Street have?
Some of 917 Emerald Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Emerald Street currently offering any rent specials?
917 Emerald Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Emerald Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Emerald Street is pet friendly.
Does 917 Emerald Street offer parking?
Yes, 917 Emerald Street offers parking.
Does 917 Emerald Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Emerald Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Emerald Street have a pool?
No, 917 Emerald Street does not have a pool.
Does 917 Emerald Street have accessible units?
No, 917 Emerald Street does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Emerald Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Emerald Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Emerald Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 Emerald Street does not have units with air conditioning.

