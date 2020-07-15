Amenities

Just Listed For Lease Unit #202 This updated move in ready 2BR/1.75BTH condo is located in the highly sought after resort style community of Brookside Village in South Redondo Beach! This is a second floor unit and is 949SF and conveniently located close to the one of the HOA swimming pools. It features high vaulted ceilings, brand new vinyl plank laminate flooring throughout and an open floor plan. The spacious living room leads out to a large viewing balcony. The kitchen has plenty of refinished white cabinetry with tile counter tops and brand new stainless steel appliances with updated lighting. Both bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space and master bedroom is en suite with 2 closets and attached 3/4 bathroom. Both bathrooms have been updated with new lighting, new sinks and updated plumbing fixtures. This unit comes with two covered parking spaces close to unit. The HOA Amenities are fantastic at Brookside Village community and include: 3 pools and spa, workout facility with dry sauna, recreation room and two tennis courts. You'll find beautiful landscaping which includes streams, waterfalls and a koi pond. This home is perfectly situated adjacent to Alta Vista Park and walking distance to Award Winning Alta Vista Elementary School in RBUSD! restaurants and the Redondo Beach Pier is nearby! Available Now for 12 month lease term. One pet is negotiable with additional pet deposit. Virtual Tour Video Link: https://ranchophotos.com/830-camino-real-unit-202/