Redondo Beach, CA
830 Camino Real
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

830 Camino Real

830 S Camino Real · No Longer Available
Location

830 S Camino Real, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Just Listed For Lease Unit #202 This updated move in ready 2BR/1.75BTH condo is located in the highly sought after resort style community of Brookside Village in South Redondo Beach! This is a second floor unit and is 949SF and conveniently located close to the one of the HOA swimming pools. It features high vaulted ceilings, brand new vinyl plank laminate flooring throughout and an open floor plan. The spacious living room leads out to a large viewing balcony. The kitchen has plenty of refinished white cabinetry with tile counter tops and brand new stainless steel appliances with updated lighting. Both bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space and master bedroom is en suite with 2 closets and attached 3/4 bathroom. Both bathrooms have been updated with new lighting, new sinks and updated plumbing fixtures. This unit comes with two covered parking spaces close to unit. The HOA Amenities are fantastic at Brookside Village community and include: 3 pools and spa, workout facility with dry sauna, recreation room and two tennis courts. You'll find beautiful landscaping which includes streams, waterfalls and a koi pond. This home is perfectly situated adjacent to Alta Vista Park and walking distance to Award Winning Alta Vista Elementary School in RBUSD! restaurants and the Redondo Beach Pier is nearby! Available Now for 12 month lease term. One pet is negotiable with additional pet deposit. Virtual Tour Video Link: https://ranchophotos.com/830-camino-real-unit-202/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Camino Real have any available units?
830 Camino Real doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 830 Camino Real have?
Some of 830 Camino Real's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
830 Camino Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Camino Real pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Camino Real is pet friendly.
Does 830 Camino Real offer parking?
Yes, 830 Camino Real offers parking.
Does 830 Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Camino Real does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Camino Real have a pool?
Yes, 830 Camino Real has a pool.
Does 830 Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 830 Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Camino Real has units with dishwashers.
Does 830 Camino Real have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 Camino Real does not have units with air conditioning.
