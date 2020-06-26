All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 817 Garnet Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
817 Garnet Street
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

817 Garnet Street

817 Garnet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

817 Garnet Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lose yourself in an ocean sunset and listen to the waves curling up on the night shore from this truly unique Redondo Beach Estate on its own PRIVATE lot. Nestled in this desirable, safe, quiet North-of-Torrance neighborhood with top-rated schools, there is no need to settle for a townhome or condo when you can come home and relax in this custom Mediterranean escape. You’ll LOVE having dual-master suites with private balconies where you can inhale the soothing ocean breeze and exhale your worries. The beautifully situated outdoor living space complete with custom covered BBQ Island is the ideal space to entertain your guests. Inside your custom kitchen you’ll be cooking in style on your Viking Professional Grill. With a direct-access 2-car garage, laundry room, and endless storage, what more are you looking for in your dream beach home? Close to transportation, shopping, restaurants, The Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, colleges and universities, The Redondo Pier, the Redondo Dog Park, parks, beaches, and the Strand for jogging, walking and biking. Come see for yourself, the South Bay weather and lifestyle can't be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Garnet Street have any available units?
817 Garnet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 817 Garnet Street have?
Some of 817 Garnet Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Garnet Street currently offering any rent specials?
817 Garnet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Garnet Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Garnet Street is pet friendly.
Does 817 Garnet Street offer parking?
Yes, 817 Garnet Street offers parking.
Does 817 Garnet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Garnet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Garnet Street have a pool?
No, 817 Garnet Street does not have a pool.
Does 817 Garnet Street have accessible units?
No, 817 Garnet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Garnet Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Garnet Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 817 Garnet Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 Garnet Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles