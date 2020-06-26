817 Garnet Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lose yourself in an ocean sunset and listen to the waves curling up on the night shore from this truly unique Redondo Beach Estate on its own PRIVATE lot. Nestled in this desirable, safe, quiet North-of-Torrance neighborhood with top-rated schools, there is no need to settle for a townhome or condo when you can come home and relax in this custom Mediterranean escape. You’ll LOVE having dual-master suites with private balconies where you can inhale the soothing ocean breeze and exhale your worries. The beautifully situated outdoor living space complete with custom covered BBQ Island is the ideal space to entertain your guests. Inside your custom kitchen you’ll be cooking in style on your Viking Professional Grill. With a direct-access 2-car garage, laundry room, and endless storage, what more are you looking for in your dream beach home? Close to transportation, shopping, restaurants, The Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, colleges and universities, The Redondo Pier, the Redondo Dog Park, parks, beaches, and the Strand for jogging, walking and biking. Come see for yourself, the South Bay weather and lifestyle can't be beat!