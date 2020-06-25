All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
812 N Irena Avenue
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:05 PM

812 N Irena Avenue

812 North Irena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

812 North Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Quality Construction by Patru with "Best Built Construction Inc." and designed by Miku with "Dream Home Designs Inc." 2 Br on first floor with lots of closet space, full bath , laundry (includes washer and Dreyer) two car garage with storage space & two guest parking shared by all four units, coat closet and two linen closets . Second level living area / Master Br with walk in closet, vaulted ceilings with skylights , fireplace pre wired for Flat screen TV above it.. Large master bath with large shower with seat and 6 ' jacuzzi tub & skylights . Kitchen with granite counters stainless steel built in appliances including fridge and built in coffee maker. Open living area with fireplace, sliding doors leading to deck off of living area. Wood casing around windows and doors, over sized baseboards and crown moldings, 8' solid doors, 10' high ceilings on first level and vaulted ceilings on second floor. Both fireplaces are pre-wired for flat screen above it and surround sound. AC with Electrostatic Filter. Builder was using innovative construction materials . Solid wood floors on living area and stairs( laminated wood floors in Brs). Intercom, Cat 5 wiring. Great location close to LAX/Freeways. Walking distance to market, schools, Restaurants, Gym and 10 minute walk to Hermosa Beach Strand. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 N Irena Avenue have any available units?
812 N Irena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 812 N Irena Avenue have?
Some of 812 N Irena Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 N Irena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
812 N Irena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 N Irena Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 N Irena Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 812 N Irena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 812 N Irena Avenue offers parking.
Does 812 N Irena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 N Irena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 N Irena Avenue have a pool?
No, 812 N Irena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 812 N Irena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 812 N Irena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 812 N Irena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 N Irena Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 N Irena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 812 N Irena Avenue has units with air conditioning.
