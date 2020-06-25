812 N Irena Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Quality Construction by Patru with "Best Built Construction Inc." and designed by Miku with "Dream Home Designs Inc." 2 Br on first floor with lots of closet space, full bath , laundry (includes washer and Dreyer) two car garage with storage space & two guest parking shared by all four units, coat closet and two linen closets . Second level living area / Master Br with walk in closet, vaulted ceilings with skylights , fireplace pre wired for Flat screen TV above it.. Large master bath with large shower with seat and 6 ' jacuzzi tub & skylights . Kitchen with granite counters stainless steel built in appliances including fridge and built in coffee maker. Open living area with fireplace, sliding doors leading to deck off of living area. Wood casing around windows and doors, over sized baseboards and crown moldings, 8' solid doors, 10' high ceilings on first level and vaulted ceilings on second floor. Both fireplaces are pre-wired for flat screen above it and surround sound. AC with Electrostatic Filter. Builder was using innovative construction materials . Solid wood floors on living area and stairs( laminated wood floors in Brs). Intercom, Cat 5 wiring. Great location close to LAX/Freeways. Walking distance to market, schools, Restaurants, Gym and 10 minute walk to Hermosa Beach Strand. A must see!