808 N Irena Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Quality construction Designed by Miku with"Dream Home Designs, Inc." Built by Patru with "Best Built Construction, Inc."

Great location on the border of Hermosa Beach.10 minute walk to Hermosa Beach Strand and few doors from market, restaurants gym etc.Walking distance to Elementary School and High School.Close to freeways and LAX. Newer rear two on a lot town home with private rear yard with large patio and artificial turf. Two Br on first floor(one has direct access to full bath) large closets,10' ceilings and sliding doors leading to private back yard. Laundry with sink, storage area.2 Car garage wired for a car charger storage area and one guest parking spot.This house has it all. Looks like was built in early 1900 with today's amenities. It has lots of wood details on inside and out. Like oversize crown moldings & baseboards, wanes coating. Thankless water heater, AC with Electrostatic Filter, Nuvo H2O house water filter,LED lights, CAT 5 wiring, TV bracket above the fireplaces and built in speakers in Living room and master br. Dream Kitchen with vaulted ceilings, skylights, glass tile back splash center island with vegetable sink, stainless steel appliances includes built in side by side fridge and built in coffee maker. 2nd level 2 Br, 2 baths, extra large living area with vaulted ceilings and large deck off living room. Not your typical 2 on a lot S. Redondo Town Home.Only two levels not too many stairs, flat lot and it has open floor plan and very homy feeling.