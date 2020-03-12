All apartments in Redondo Beach
808 N Irena Avenue

808 North Irena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

808 North Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Quality construction Designed by Miku with"Dream Home Designs, Inc." Built by Patru with "Best Built Construction, Inc."
Great location on the border of Hermosa Beach.10 minute walk to Hermosa Beach Strand and few doors from market, restaurants gym etc.Walking distance to Elementary School and High School.Close to freeways and LAX. Newer rear two on a lot town home with private rear yard with large patio and artificial turf. Two Br on first floor(one has direct access to full bath) large closets,10' ceilings and sliding doors leading to private back yard. Laundry with sink, storage area.2 Car garage wired for a car charger storage area and one guest parking spot.This house has it all. Looks like was built in early 1900 with today's amenities. It has lots of wood details on inside and out. Like oversize crown moldings & baseboards, wanes coating. Thankless water heater, AC with Electrostatic Filter, Nuvo H2O house water filter,LED lights, CAT 5 wiring, TV bracket above the fireplaces and built in speakers in Living room and master br. Dream Kitchen with vaulted ceilings, skylights, glass tile back splash center island with vegetable sink, stainless steel appliances includes built in side by side fridge and built in coffee maker. 2nd level 2 Br, 2 baths, extra large living area with vaulted ceilings and large deck off living room. Not your typical 2 on a lot S. Redondo Town Home.Only two levels not too many stairs, flat lot and it has open floor plan and very homy feeling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 N Irena Avenue have any available units?
808 N Irena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 808 N Irena Avenue have?
Some of 808 N Irena Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 N Irena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
808 N Irena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 N Irena Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 N Irena Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 808 N Irena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 808 N Irena Avenue offers parking.
Does 808 N Irena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 N Irena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 N Irena Avenue have a pool?
No, 808 N Irena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 808 N Irena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 808 N Irena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 808 N Irena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 N Irena Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 808 N Irena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 808 N Irena Avenue has units with air conditioning.
