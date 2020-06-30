805 N Lucia Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Life at the beach!! Location, location, location! This Charming California Craftsman Bungalow 3 bdrm, 2 bath home has original wood floors, beautiful pool, very close to the beach on one of the best streets in South Redondo Beach. This home has so much character and warmth. Beautiful front patio entry, front living room with fireplace and wainscoting. 2 downstairs bedrooms with a full bath to share. Updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, tile counters, garden window and an amazing indoor/outdoor feel with French doors opening to the back deck which overlooks the pool and spa. There is also a convenient laundry/mud room (with washer and dryer) off the kitchen.The gorgeous master suite covers the entire second floor and includes a fireplace, very large west facing deck with a peek a boo ocean view, and a huge master closet that could be a separate bedroom on its own! The remodeled luxurious master bath has custom vanity, frameless glass shower, sumptuous tub, and upscale fixtures. The backyard is a quiet, private, secluded oasis with lap pool, hot tub and is surrounded by lush foliage. 1 car garage (owner keeps one side) and 3 car tandem driveway parking. There is a tankless water heater, and an outlet for electric vehicle charging. Will consider up to 2 small dogs under 15lbs each. Within walking distance to award winning Redondo Beach Schools.