Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

805 N Lucia Avenue

805 North Lucia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

805 North Lucia Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Life at the beach!! Location, location, location! This Charming California Craftsman Bungalow 3 bdrm, 2 bath home has original wood floors, beautiful pool, very close to the beach on one of the best streets in South Redondo Beach. This home has so much character and warmth. Beautiful front patio entry, front living room with fireplace and wainscoting. 2 downstairs bedrooms with a full bath to share. Updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, tile counters, garden window and an amazing indoor/outdoor feel with French doors opening to the back deck which overlooks the pool and spa. There is also a convenient laundry/mud room (with washer and dryer) off the kitchen.The gorgeous master suite covers the entire second floor and includes a fireplace, very large west facing deck with a peek a boo ocean view, and a huge master closet that could be a separate bedroom on its own! The remodeled luxurious master bath has custom vanity, frameless glass shower, sumptuous tub, and upscale fixtures. The backyard is a quiet, private, secluded oasis with lap pool, hot tub and is surrounded by lush foliage. 1 car garage (owner keeps one side) and 3 car tandem driveway parking. There is a tankless water heater, and an outlet for electric vehicle charging. Will consider up to 2 small dogs under 15lbs each. Within walking distance to award winning Redondo Beach Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 N Lucia Avenue have any available units?
805 N Lucia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 805 N Lucia Avenue have?
Some of 805 N Lucia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 N Lucia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
805 N Lucia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 N Lucia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 N Lucia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 805 N Lucia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 805 N Lucia Avenue offers parking.
Does 805 N Lucia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 N Lucia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 N Lucia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 805 N Lucia Avenue has a pool.
Does 805 N Lucia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 805 N Lucia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 805 N Lucia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 N Lucia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 805 N Lucia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 N Lucia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

