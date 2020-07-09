All apartments in Redondo Beach
727 S Broadway

727 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

727 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Superb South Redondo location, two blocks to the coveted Esplanade and The Strand. Close proximity to both the Redondo Beach Pier and the desirable Riviera Village. 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1623 sqft, built in 1988, with a two car attached garage, laundry area and extra private exterior storage closet. The open floor plan has a spacious Kitchen/Dining/Living area with gas fireplace and french doors onto the balcony. The home was Freshly updated with recessed lighting, 2 new ceiling fans, fresh paint, new upstairs flooring, and new bathroom vanities with Quartz counters, and 2 new bathroom mirrors. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and newer stainless steel appliances including an LG refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven, and granite countertops. TV ready wiring above the fireplace. The Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings has it's own full bathroom and private deck. The hall and downstairs baths have new vanities, faucets, quartz countertops, mirror, recessed lights, sconces. The Tub is newly reglazed. A huge skylight over the staircase lets natural light flow in, additionally there is a spiral staircase to a rooftop deck. An oversized two car garage has built-in cabinets, plus an exterior private storage cabinet, and laundry room with hookups. MORE PHOTOS NEXT WEEK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 S Broadway have any available units?
727 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 727 S Broadway have?
Some of 727 S Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
727 S Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 S Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 727 S Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 727 S Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 727 S Broadway offers parking.
Does 727 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 S Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 727 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 727 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 727 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 727 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 S Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 S Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.

