727 S Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Superb South Redondo location, two blocks to the coveted Esplanade and The Strand. Close proximity to both the Redondo Beach Pier and the desirable Riviera Village. 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1623 sqft, built in 1988, with a two car attached garage, laundry area and extra private exterior storage closet. The open floor plan has a spacious Kitchen/Dining/Living area with gas fireplace and french doors onto the balcony. The home was Freshly updated with recessed lighting, 2 new ceiling fans, fresh paint, new upstairs flooring, and new bathroom vanities with Quartz counters, and 2 new bathroom mirrors. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and newer stainless steel appliances including an LG refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven, and granite countertops. TV ready wiring above the fireplace. The Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings has it's own full bathroom and private deck. The hall and downstairs baths have new vanities, faucets, quartz countertops, mirror, recessed lights, sconces. The Tub is newly reglazed. A huge skylight over the staircase lets natural light flow in, additionally there is a spiral staircase to a rooftop deck. An oversized two car garage has built-in cabinets, plus an exterior private storage cabinet, and laundry room with hookups. MORE PHOTOS NEXT WEEK