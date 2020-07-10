All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:59 PM

720 Meyer Ln 213

720 Meyer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

720 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
720 Meyer Lane - Property Id: 286996

Must see-completely updated 2 bed 2 bath condo.
1 bedroom has a private bathroom with tub, 2nd bedroom has bathroom right across the hall with a walk in shower.
Both Bedrooms are similar in size.
Corner unit with No attached walls just a neighbor downstairs.
Private balcony to welcome the Ocean breeze.
Hardwood flooring throughout, new stone counter tops and brand new stainless steel appliances (stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator).
Washer/dryer also included inside the unit.
Private 2 car garage.
Pool in the complex and rec-room for rental.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286996
Property Id 286996

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5804754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Meyer Ln 213 have any available units?
720 Meyer Ln 213 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 720 Meyer Ln 213 have?
Some of 720 Meyer Ln 213's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Meyer Ln 213 currently offering any rent specials?
720 Meyer Ln 213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Meyer Ln 213 pet-friendly?
No, 720 Meyer Ln 213 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 720 Meyer Ln 213 offer parking?
Yes, 720 Meyer Ln 213 offers parking.
Does 720 Meyer Ln 213 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 Meyer Ln 213 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Meyer Ln 213 have a pool?
Yes, 720 Meyer Ln 213 has a pool.
Does 720 Meyer Ln 213 have accessible units?
No, 720 Meyer Ln 213 does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Meyer Ln 213 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Meyer Ln 213 has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Meyer Ln 213 have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Meyer Ln 213 does not have units with air conditioning.

