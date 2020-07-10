720 Meyer Ln 213

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

720 Meyer Lane - Property Id: 286996



Must see-completely updated 2 bed 2 bath condo.

1 bedroom has a private bathroom with tub, 2nd bedroom has bathroom right across the hall with a walk in shower.

Both Bedrooms are similar in size.

Corner unit with No attached walls just a neighbor downstairs.

Private balcony to welcome the Ocean breeze.

Hardwood flooring throughout, new stone counter tops and brand new stainless steel appliances (stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator).

Washer/dryer also included inside the unit.

Private 2 car garage.

Pool in the complex and rec-room for rental.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286996

Property Id 286996



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5804754)