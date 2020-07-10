720 Meyer Ln 213

Amenities
720 Meyer Lane - Property Id: 286996
Must see-completely updated 2 bed 2 bath condo.
1 bedroom has a private bathroom with tub, 2nd bedroom has bathroom right across the hall with a walk in shower.
Both Bedrooms are similar in size.
Corner unit with No attached walls just a neighbor downstairs.
Private balcony to welcome the Ocean breeze.
Hardwood flooring throughout, new stone counter tops and brand new stainless steel appliances (stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator).
Washer/dryer also included inside the unit.
Private 2 car garage.
Pool in the complex and rec-room for rental.
No Pets Allowed
