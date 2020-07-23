All apartments in Redondo Beach
718 Broadway
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

718 Broadway

718 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

718 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Every home has a story. Let me tell you about 718 South Broadway Avenue Unit C.
Welcome home to your fully-furnished South Redondo Beach retreat. Desired for its close proximity to the beach, appreciate each day in your sunny, open, three story three bedroom home. Revel in the enormous size and feel of the vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace; private dining room and well-appointed kitchen. Rejuvenate in your master bedroom and savor ocean breezes on your secluded patio while enjoying the tranquil whirlpool spa and fire pit. The master retreat has a walk-in-closet, elegant master bath with a large shower and dual sinks. Entertain on one of the many usable outdoor front and rear decks. Conveniently attached two car garage, in-home laundry room, two bedrooms with an adjoining “Jack and Jill” bathroom and powder room off of the kitchen! Explore the treasured Riviera Village, the beach, the pier, unique restaurants and one of a kind shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Broadway have any available units?
718 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 718 Broadway have?
Some of 718 Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
718 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 718 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 718 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 718 Broadway offers parking.
Does 718 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Broadway have a pool?
Yes, 718 Broadway has a pool.
Does 718 Broadway have accessible units?
Yes, 718 Broadway has accessible units.
Does 718 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
