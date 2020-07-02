717 South BROADWAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool garage hot tub

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Enjoy modern living in this luxurious three-story townhouse two blocks from the beach. Built in 2008 by renowned architect Pat Killen, this designers home offers almost 3,000 sqft. of living space with an open floor plan, high ceilings and luxury amenities. Enjoy the California sunset and ocean views on the rooftop deck before retreating to the master suite which includes a fireplace, walk-in closet, an over-sized whirlpool tub and a spa shower. This contemporary townhouse has high quality touches throughout, including: bamboo flooring, granite counter tops, KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, contemporary fireplaces, multiple decks, 2-car garage, and even a grocery elevator! Rear unit. Available ASAP. Pets considered with additional pet deposit. Cooperating broker commission paid on 1 year term only. OPEN HOUSE SUN 1/19 1 - 4 PM!