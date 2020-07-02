All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

717 South BROADWAY

717 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

717 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Enjoy modern living in this luxurious three-story townhouse two blocks from the beach. Built in 2008 by renowned architect Pat Killen, this designers home offers almost 3,000 sqft. of living space with an open floor plan, high ceilings and luxury amenities. Enjoy the California sunset and ocean views on the rooftop deck before retreating to the master suite which includes a fireplace, walk-in closet, an over-sized whirlpool tub and a spa shower. This contemporary townhouse has high quality touches throughout, including: bamboo flooring, granite counter tops, KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, contemporary fireplaces, multiple decks, 2-car garage, and even a grocery elevator! Rear unit. Available ASAP. Pets considered with additional pet deposit. Cooperating broker commission paid on 1 year term only. OPEN HOUSE SUN 1/19 1 - 4 PM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 South BROADWAY have any available units?
717 South BROADWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 717 South BROADWAY have?
Some of 717 South BROADWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 South BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
717 South BROADWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 South BROADWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 South BROADWAY is pet friendly.
Does 717 South BROADWAY offer parking?
Yes, 717 South BROADWAY offers parking.
Does 717 South BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 South BROADWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 South BROADWAY have a pool?
Yes, 717 South BROADWAY has a pool.
Does 717 South BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 717 South BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 717 South BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 South BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 717 South BROADWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 South BROADWAY does not have units with air conditioning.

