All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 716 N Juanita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
716 N Juanita Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

716 N Juanita Avenue

716 North Juanita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

716 North Juanita Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
New Detached Contemporary Style (Lived in less than one year) Ocean View Town Home. ---3 CAR GARAGE!!---
For the client that demands the best and won't settle for less... Quality construction designed by Miku with " Dream Home Building and Design LLC." built by Patru with "Best Built Construction Inc." Built for Developer- Two on a lot Detached Town House Contemporary Style with oversized 3 car garage ((732 SQ Ft) ready for electric car. First level 3 car garage, storage room, Br & 3/4 bath. Second level is entry level with Master Bedroom with see-through fireplace, (Flat Screen TV above it included) access to back yard and large master bath and walk in closet. 3rd bedroom with full bath and laundry with sink(washer and Dreyer included). Top level 4th bedroom with full bath & balcony in the rear. Large living area with large balcony across with ocean views. Dream Kitchen with huge center island and Chandelier above it, built in appliances including fridge and coffee maker. Great for entertaining with open living area, high ceilings, 3 level elevator, AC, fireplaces with flat screen TV above included. Walnut solid wood floors throughout . Large roof deck (BBQ and patio furniture included) with 360% views built to suport jacuzzi. Great location, close to schools, parks, restaurants, market, LAX, freeways and 15 minute walk from Hermosa Beach Strand. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 N Juanita Avenue have any available units?
716 N Juanita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 716 N Juanita Avenue have?
Some of 716 N Juanita Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 N Juanita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
716 N Juanita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 N Juanita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 716 N Juanita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 716 N Juanita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 716 N Juanita Avenue offers parking.
Does 716 N Juanita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 N Juanita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 N Juanita Avenue have a pool?
No, 716 N Juanita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 716 N Juanita Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 716 N Juanita Avenue has accessible units.
Does 716 N Juanita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 N Juanita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 N Juanita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 716 N Juanita Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles