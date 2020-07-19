716 N Juanita Avenue

Amenities

New Detached Contemporary Style (Lived in less than one year) Ocean View Town Home. ---3 CAR GARAGE!!---

For the client that demands the best and won't settle for less... Quality construction designed by Miku with " Dream Home Building and Design LLC." built by Patru with "Best Built Construction Inc." Built for Developer- Two on a lot Detached Town House Contemporary Style with oversized 3 car garage ((732 SQ Ft) ready for electric car. First level 3 car garage, storage room, Br & 3/4 bath. Second level is entry level with Master Bedroom with see-through fireplace, (Flat Screen TV above it included) access to back yard and large master bath and walk in closet. 3rd bedroom with full bath and laundry with sink(washer and Dreyer included). Top level 4th bedroom with full bath & balcony in the rear. Large living area with large balcony across with ocean views. Dream Kitchen with huge center island and Chandelier above it, built in appliances including fridge and coffee maker. Great for entertaining with open living area, high ceilings, 3 level elevator, AC, fireplaces with flat screen TV above included. Walnut solid wood floors throughout . Large roof deck (BBQ and patio furniture included) with 360% views built to suport jacuzzi. Great location, close to schools, parks, restaurants, market, LAX, freeways and 15 minute walk from Hermosa Beach Strand. A must see!