695 The Village

Rare oceanview townhouse in The Village with private gated front yard. Fabulous location overlooking the beach with whitewater views. Complex amenities include the Ocean Club Pool, Fitness Center and Business Center, the Village Pool with firepit, barbecues and jacuzzi overlooking the ocean. There are walking paths with streams and waterfalls throughout the complex. It is pet friendly with a size limit and other restrictions. Parking is in the 660 (adjacent building) space 288 which is tandem for two vehicles. Laundry is in that building as well. It is easy to access with a ramp for rolling carts. The condo has brand new carpet in the lower level and laminate wood flooring in the upper level. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. There is a woodburning fireplace as well as electric heating. There are two tiled patios and a gated front yard for outdoor living and entertaining. The yard will have new sod and some new landscaping. Also the front door is being replaced.