Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
695 The Village
Last updated October 14 2019 at 7:19 AM

695 The Village

695 the Village · No Longer Available
Location

695 the Village, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare oceanview townhouse in The Village with private gated front yard. Fabulous location overlooking the beach with whitewater views. Complex amenities include the Ocean Club Pool, Fitness Center and Business Center, the Village Pool with firepit, barbecues and jacuzzi overlooking the ocean. There are walking paths with streams and waterfalls throughout the complex. It is pet friendly with a size limit and other restrictions. Parking is in the 660 (adjacent building) space 288 which is tandem for two vehicles. Laundry is in that building as well. It is easy to access with a ramp for rolling carts. The condo has brand new carpet in the lower level and laminate wood flooring in the upper level. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. There is a woodburning fireplace as well as electric heating. There are two tiled patios and a gated front yard for outdoor living and entertaining. The yard will have new sod and some new landscaping. Also the front door is being replaced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 The Village have any available units?
695 The Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 695 The Village have?
Some of 695 The Village's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 The Village currently offering any rent specials?
695 The Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 The Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 695 The Village is pet friendly.
Does 695 The Village offer parking?
Yes, 695 The Village offers parking.
Does 695 The Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 695 The Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 The Village have a pool?
Yes, 695 The Village has a pool.
Does 695 The Village have accessible units?
No, 695 The Village does not have accessible units.
Does 695 The Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 695 The Village has units with dishwashers.
Does 695 The Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 695 The Village does not have units with air conditioning.
