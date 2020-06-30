All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:52 PM

671 The Village

671 The Village · No Longer Available
Location

671 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Beautiful oceanfront townhouse-style condo with fantastic ocean views and ocean breezes. Enjoy the ocean views from your front patio perfect for BBQ and entertaining, or relaxing in the fresh ocean air. Remodeled kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinets, wood flooring, and a large island with bar seating area. Spacious living area has a fireplace and the living space opens to the fabulous patio. Large master bedroom also oceanfront has a huge window slider to let in the amazing ocean air. Upstairs is also all wood flooring. There is a second bedroom currently used as a home office. So many trails to walk around the gorgeous complex on the meandering trails with streams and bridges, benches to sit and read with the sound of the babbling brook underneath. Amenities include multiple pools and spas, BBQ and fire pit areas. Two car tandem parking nearby lost of guest parking too! Beach access directly from complex taking you right to the Redondo Beach Pier or down the strand to any of the nearby beaches. Walk to Veteran's Park, Hermosa, the marina, many shops and restaurants.
Make this dream oasis your home! Pet considered!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 201 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 The Village have any available units?
671 The Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 671 The Village have?
Some of 671 The Village's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 671 The Village currently offering any rent specials?
671 The Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 The Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 671 The Village is pet friendly.
Does 671 The Village offer parking?
Yes, 671 The Village offers parking.
Does 671 The Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 671 The Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 The Village have a pool?
Yes, 671 The Village has a pool.
Does 671 The Village have accessible units?
No, 671 The Village does not have accessible units.
Does 671 The Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 671 The Village has units with dishwashers.
Does 671 The Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 671 The Village does not have units with air conditioning.

