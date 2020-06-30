671 The Village

Amenities

Beautiful oceanfront townhouse-style condo with fantastic ocean views and ocean breezes. Enjoy the ocean views from your front patio perfect for BBQ and entertaining, or relaxing in the fresh ocean air. Remodeled kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinets, wood flooring, and a large island with bar seating area. Spacious living area has a fireplace and the living space opens to the fabulous patio. Large master bedroom also oceanfront has a huge window slider to let in the amazing ocean air. Upstairs is also all wood flooring. There is a second bedroom currently used as a home office. So many trails to walk around the gorgeous complex on the meandering trails with streams and bridges, benches to sit and read with the sound of the babbling brook underneath. Amenities include multiple pools and spas, BBQ and fire pit areas. Two car tandem parking nearby lost of guest parking too! Beach access directly from complex taking you right to the Redondo Beach Pier or down the strand to any of the nearby beaches. Walk to Veteran's Park, Hermosa, the marina, many shops and restaurants.

Make this dream oasis your home! Pet considered!