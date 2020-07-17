All apartments in Redondo Beach
630 The Village #115

630 The Village · (310) 373-3599
Location

630 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 630 The Village #115 · Avail. now

$2,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Totally Updated Ocean View 1 bedroom in The Village - Enjoy ocean and pool views from your over-sized balcony which is accessible from the spacious living room and bedroom. The kitchen features quartz counters, wood-look porcelain floors, breakfast bar, stainless appliances- refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and microwave. Bathroom has quartz counters and a full tub/shower. You'll find a walk-in closet in the bedroom and plenty of storage throughout plus custom light fixtures which add to the ambiance of this sparkling unit. Secured entry building with shared laundry facilities on first floor (elevator in building). 2 tandem parking spaces plus 1 guest pass provided. The Village boasts two beautiful ocean view pools with hot tubs, a community barbecue are and a small gym. Hop onto the bike path that will take you south towards Riviera Village and north to Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and beyond. You'll enjoy the weekly Farmer's Market just a few steps south of the pier and there's plenty of restaurants to explore from this ideal south Redondo location. No smoking, no pets. Call to schedule an appointment to view: 310-373-3599.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 The Village #115 have any available units?
630 The Village #115 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 630 The Village #115 have?
Some of 630 The Village #115's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 The Village #115 currently offering any rent specials?
630 The Village #115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 The Village #115 pet-friendly?
No, 630 The Village #115 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 630 The Village #115 offer parking?
Yes, 630 The Village #115 offers parking.
Does 630 The Village #115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 The Village #115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 The Village #115 have a pool?
Yes, 630 The Village #115 has a pool.
Does 630 The Village #115 have accessible units?
No, 630 The Village #115 does not have accessible units.
Does 630 The Village #115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 The Village #115 has units with dishwashers.
Does 630 The Village #115 have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 The Village #115 does not have units with air conditioning.
