630 The Village #115

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Totally Updated Ocean View 1 bedroom in The Village - Enjoy ocean and pool views from your over-sized balcony which is accessible from the spacious living room and bedroom. The kitchen features quartz counters, wood-look porcelain floors, breakfast bar, stainless appliances- refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and microwave. Bathroom has quartz counters and a full tub/shower. You'll find a walk-in closet in the bedroom and plenty of storage throughout plus custom light fixtures which add to the ambiance of this sparkling unit. Secured entry building with shared laundry facilities on first floor (elevator in building). 2 tandem parking spaces plus 1 guest pass provided. The Village boasts two beautiful ocean view pools with hot tubs, a community barbecue are and a small gym. Hop onto the bike path that will take you south towards Riviera Village and north to Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and beyond. You'll enjoy the weekly Farmer's Market just a few steps south of the pier and there's plenty of restaurants to explore from this ideal south Redondo location. No smoking, no pets. Call to schedule an appointment to view: 310-373-3599.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5886769)