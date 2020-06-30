617 S Pacific Coast

Amenities
Tuscan style town home. Lovely unit located in the rear of the building (not off of PCH) and facing West. This beautiful unit features high end upgrades which include: 3 levels of central air and heat control, 9ft ceilings, skylights, his and her closets in the master suite, master bath with spa tub, plank style wood flooring, stainless appliances, travertine finishes in bathrooms, granite in kitchen, and a wonderful outdoor fireplace on the private patio. Large 2 car garage with storage cabinets and indoor laundry area.