Last updated January 7 2020

617 S Pacific Coast

617 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

617 Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Tuscan style town home. Lovely unit located in the rear of the building (not off of PCH) and facing West. This beautiful unit features high end upgrades which include: 3 levels of central air and heat control, 9ft ceilings, skylights, his and her closets in the master suite, master bath with spa tub, plank style wood flooring, stainless appliances, travertine finishes in bathrooms, granite in kitchen, and a wonderful outdoor fireplace on the private patio. Large 2 car garage with storage cabinets and indoor laundry area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 S Pacific Coast have any available units?
617 S Pacific Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 617 S Pacific Coast have?
Some of 617 S Pacific Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 S Pacific Coast currently offering any rent specials?
617 S Pacific Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 S Pacific Coast pet-friendly?
No, 617 S Pacific Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 617 S Pacific Coast offer parking?
Yes, 617 S Pacific Coast offers parking.
Does 617 S Pacific Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 S Pacific Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 S Pacific Coast have a pool?
No, 617 S Pacific Coast does not have a pool.
Does 617 S Pacific Coast have accessible units?
No, 617 S Pacific Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 617 S Pacific Coast have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 S Pacific Coast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 S Pacific Coast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 617 S Pacific Coast has units with air conditioning.
