616 N Paulina Avenue

This one-of-a-kind, newer construction home is sure to turn heads. Enter on one of the most coveted streets in South Redondo. As you walk in through the over-sized front door, you will be wowed by the floating staircase, with glass railings surrounded by an abundance of natural light. The wide entryway creates a flowing feel, blending the two levels of the home into one inviting space. Beyond the staircase, find three bedrooms, two of which, share a Jack and Jill bathroom, and the third with backyard access and it's own private ensuite. Beyond, find a family/game room, plumbed for a future wet bar. Upstairs, walk into the grand and airy living space. Here you have the living room, dining area, office, and kitchen, featuring smart home-enabled Thermador SS appliances, and an enormous eat-in island. The living room has a flush-mounted fireplace, and opens up to a huge balcony, also plumbed with gas, and hot and cold water for a future outdoor kitchen. The master suite features a built-in office area, vanity, and bathroom fit for royalty, with a see-through fireplace, and walk-in shower. Additional features include dual-zone heat, AC, solar-ready, and engineering for a future elevator. Rooftop deck features stunning views of Palos Verdes. Large backyard provides even more room to entertain, along with a huge crawlspace for storage. Oversized two-car garage features EV charging, and home is wired for solar expansion.