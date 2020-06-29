All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 616 N Paulina Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
616 N Paulina Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

616 N Paulina Avenue

616 North Paulina Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

616 North Paulina Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
garage
new construction
This one-of-a-kind, newer construction home is sure to turn heads. Enter on one of the most coveted streets in South Redondo. As you walk in through the over-sized front door, you will be wowed by the floating staircase, with glass railings surrounded by an abundance of natural light. The wide entryway creates a flowing feel, blending the two levels of the home into one inviting space. Beyond the staircase, find three bedrooms, two of which, share a Jack and Jill bathroom, and the third with backyard access and it's own private ensuite. Beyond, find a family/game room, plumbed for a future wet bar. Upstairs, walk into the grand and airy living space. Here you have the living room, dining area, office, and kitchen, featuring smart home-enabled Thermador SS appliances, and an enormous eat-in island. The living room has a flush-mounted fireplace, and opens up to a huge balcony, also plumbed with gas, and hot and cold water for a future outdoor kitchen. The master suite features a built-in office area, vanity, and bathroom fit for royalty, with a see-through fireplace, and walk-in shower. Additional features include dual-zone heat, AC, solar-ready, and engineering for a future elevator. Rooftop deck features stunning views of Palos Verdes. Large backyard provides even more room to entertain, along with a huge crawlspace for storage. Oversized two-car garage features EV charging, and home is wired for solar expansion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 N Paulina Avenue have any available units?
616 N Paulina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 616 N Paulina Avenue have?
Some of 616 N Paulina Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 N Paulina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
616 N Paulina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 N Paulina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 616 N Paulina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 616 N Paulina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 616 N Paulina Avenue offers parking.
Does 616 N Paulina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 N Paulina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 N Paulina Avenue have a pool?
No, 616 N Paulina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 616 N Paulina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 616 N Paulina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 616 N Paulina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 N Paulina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 N Paulina Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 616 N Paulina Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles