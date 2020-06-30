All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 614 Ruby Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
614 Ruby Street
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

614 Ruby Street

614 Ruby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

614 Ruby Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CALL/TEXT LISTING AGENT PATRICK LADEMAN WITH RE/MAX FOR SHOWINGS OR MORE INFORMATION.
Welcome to this charming two bedroom two bathroom single family home in South Redondo Beach! This home has wood flooring throughout with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Private fenced backyard perfect for entertaining or head to the front porch where you can enjoy a nice view of the ocean and occasional sunsets. This property comes with a 1 car detached garage and is move in ready. Come quick this won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Ruby Street have any available units?
614 Ruby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 614 Ruby Street currently offering any rent specials?
614 Ruby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Ruby Street pet-friendly?
No, 614 Ruby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 614 Ruby Street offer parking?
Yes, 614 Ruby Street offers parking.
Does 614 Ruby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Ruby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Ruby Street have a pool?
No, 614 Ruby Street does not have a pool.
Does 614 Ruby Street have accessible units?
No, 614 Ruby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Ruby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Ruby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Ruby Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Ruby Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles