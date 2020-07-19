610 The Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Resort living in "The Village" in Redondo Beach! Awesome view of ocean, marina, and pier!!! Tastefully remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Wood and carpet flooring, recessed lightings. Living room opens to nice sized tiled balcony to enjoy the ocean breeze and the priceless view! Bedroom opens to the balcony and has a spacious walk-in closet. 2 parking spaces. Easy access to beach, biking, and restaurants. You can access the Ocean Club Gym and the beautiful pool and spa area- in addition to the pool, spa and barbeque at the Village Condos!