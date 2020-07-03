Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Redondo Beach Townhouse - This large three bedroom, two story townhouse is just a few blocks from the beach and features unique touches within the unit. Boasting over 1,800 square feet, this townhouse features stainless steel appliances throughout, large windows to allow the ocean breeze in, and three separate balcony/patio areas. This townhouse also features a circular design that allows for a wonderful layout. With an open floor plan on the first floor, this unit is sure to please!



Redondo Beach is a full-service city with its own police, fire and public works departments, two public libraries, a performing arts center, fifteen parks, thirteen parkettes, a large recreational and commercial harbor including King Harbor, a 1,500-slip private craft port; the Redondo Beach Pier and Seaside Lagoon; and a bathing and surfing beach. With so much to see and do in Redondo Beach, you are sure to find this centrally located townhouse the perfect home for you.



