610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9.
610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9

610 North Guadalupe Avenue · No Longer Available
Redondo Beach
South Redondo Beach
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

610 North Guadalupe Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Redondo Beach Townhouse - This large three bedroom, two story townhouse is just a few blocks from the beach and features unique touches within the unit. Boasting over 1,800 square feet, this townhouse features stainless steel appliances throughout, large windows to allow the ocean breeze in, and three separate balcony/patio areas. This townhouse also features a circular design that allows for a wonderful layout. With an open floor plan on the first floor, this unit is sure to please!

Redondo Beach is a full-service city with its own police, fire and public works departments, two public libraries, a performing arts center, fifteen parks, thirteen parkettes, a large recreational and commercial harbor including King Harbor, a 1,500-slip private craft port; the Redondo Beach Pier and Seaside Lagoon; and a bathing and surfing beach. With so much to see and do in Redondo Beach, you are sure to find this centrally located townhouse the perfect home for you.

(RLNE3618085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 have any available units?
610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 have?
Some of 610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 currently offering any rent specials?
610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 is pet friendly.
Does 610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 offer parking?
Yes, 610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 offers parking.
Does 610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 have a pool?
No, 610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 does not have a pool.
Does 610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 have accessible units?
No, 610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 N. Guadalupe Avenue Unit #9 does not have units with air conditioning.

