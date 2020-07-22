608 S Broadway

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully appointed reverse living townhouse centrally located in one of the best locations in S. Redondo Beach! This 2,123 square foot townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a huge top floor open living space w/balcony. The kitchen has been updated and offers quality hardwood floors throughout. The oversized top floor patio space, off the South portion of the living room, provides ample sunlight and neighborhood views. The top floor features vaulted ceilings, a well placed fireplace, and ample sunlight! The master bedroom and bathroom feature a walk in closet, his and her vanity, a soaker tub and a shower. The laundry area is on the ground floor adjacent to the garage and is generous in size. The two car attached garage offers lots of storage and enters through the Laundry room. All in all, this townhouse has everything you'd need and with only a few minutes walk to the beach, it's perfect for an active family!