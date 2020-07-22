All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM

608 S Broadway

608 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

608 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully appointed reverse living townhouse centrally located in one of the best locations in S. Redondo Beach! This 2,123 square foot townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a huge top floor open living space w/balcony. The kitchen has been updated and offers quality hardwood floors throughout. The oversized top floor patio space, off the South portion of the living room, provides ample sunlight and neighborhood views. The top floor features vaulted ceilings, a well placed fireplace, and ample sunlight! The master bedroom and bathroom feature a walk in closet, his and her vanity, a soaker tub and a shower. The laundry area is on the ground floor adjacent to the garage and is generous in size. The two car attached garage offers lots of storage and enters through the Laundry room. All in all, this townhouse has everything you'd need and with only a few minutes walk to the beach, it's perfect for an active family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 S Broadway have any available units?
608 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 608 S Broadway have?
Some of 608 S Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
608 S Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 S Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 608 S Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 608 S Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 608 S Broadway offers parking.
Does 608 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 S Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 608 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 608 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 608 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 608 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 S Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 S Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
