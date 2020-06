Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Brookside Village - Love to live in a fantastic area with ocean breezes and have access to great amenities like tennis courts, heated pools, a sauna, and a clubhouse? This is the home for you. Nice 2nd story condo has access to parks, restaurants, and shopping.



(RLNE5779710)