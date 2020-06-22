All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 607 S Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
607 S Broadway
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

607 S Broadway

607 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

607 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Broadway is one of Redondo's best-loved streets, just 2 blocks from the beach! Enjoy easy living in this three bedroom, two bath sunny end-unit townhome with enclosed patio, and attached, direct access two-car garage. Enjoy vinyl windows and doors, new flooring on main level and new carpeting on the upper level, and this wonderful home has plantation shutters in the bedrooms and custom organizers in all three of the huge bedroom closets. Storage will not be a problem here. The main level features a living room with fireplace and access to the patio, a dining room and a wonderful dining room buffet with granite covered cabinets, and a kitchen with new stainless appliances open to the family room with powder room and laundry room. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets (again, with custom organizers) and two baths. Enjoy beach living here. Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 S Broadway have any available units?
607 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 607 S Broadway have?
Some of 607 S Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
607 S Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 S Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 607 S Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 607 S Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 607 S Broadway does offer parking.
Does 607 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 S Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 607 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 607 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 607 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 607 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 S Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 607 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 S Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles