607 S Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Broadway is one of Redondo's best-loved streets, just 2 blocks from the beach! Enjoy easy living in this three bedroom, two bath sunny end-unit townhome with enclosed patio, and attached, direct access two-car garage. Enjoy vinyl windows and doors, new flooring on main level and new carpeting on the upper level, and this wonderful home has plantation shutters in the bedrooms and custom organizers in all three of the huge bedroom closets. Storage will not be a problem here. The main level features a living room with fireplace and access to the patio, a dining room and a wonderful dining room buffet with granite covered cabinets, and a kitchen with new stainless appliances open to the family room with powder room and laundry room. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets (again, with custom organizers) and two baths. Enjoy beach living here. Available NOW!