551 Avenue B

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One of the best locations on The Avenues! Nestled atop the hill on Avenue B, on a Southwest-facing large corner lot, this beach home has sit-down ocean views from the spacious outdoor deck and living room. Oversized windows flood the living space with light and allow for expansive views of the ocean and Palos Verdes. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Two bedrooms have en suite baths, great for families and guests. A private, enclosed backyard with outdoor shower is perfect for kids and pets. There is extra storage in the basement with easy access from the outside. This home has it all! Don't miss this great opportunity to enjoy the coastal lifestyle, entertain on the deck, and watch the golden sunsets! Walk to the beach, Riviera Village, with Trader Joes, and an eclectic variety of restaurants and shops, or take a stroll along the famous Esplanade. The historic Redondo Beach Harbor and Pier is a short, scenic ride along Harbor Drive. Immaculate condition, with newer carpets, stainless steel appliances and beautifully landscaped. Hurry, this one won't last!