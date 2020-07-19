All apartments in Redondo Beach
551 Avenue B
551 Avenue B

551 Avenue B · No Longer Available
Location

551 Avenue B, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One of the best locations on The Avenues! Nestled atop the hill on Avenue B, on a Southwest-facing large corner lot, this beach home has sit-down ocean views from the spacious outdoor deck and living room. Oversized windows flood the living space with light and allow for expansive views of the ocean and Palos Verdes. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Two bedrooms have en suite baths, great for families and guests. A private, enclosed backyard with outdoor shower is perfect for kids and pets. There is extra storage in the basement with easy access from the outside. This home has it all! Don't miss this great opportunity to enjoy the coastal lifestyle, entertain on the deck, and watch the golden sunsets! Walk to the beach, Riviera Village, with Trader Joes, and an eclectic variety of restaurants and shops, or take a stroll along the famous Esplanade. The historic Redondo Beach Harbor and Pier is a short, scenic ride along Harbor Drive. Immaculate condition, with newer carpets, stainless steel appliances and beautifully landscaped. Hurry, this one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 Avenue B have any available units?
551 Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 551 Avenue B have?
Some of 551 Avenue B's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
551 Avenue B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 Avenue B pet-friendly?
Yes, 551 Avenue B is pet friendly.
Does 551 Avenue B offer parking?
No, 551 Avenue B does not offer parking.
Does 551 Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 Avenue B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 Avenue B have a pool?
No, 551 Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 551 Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 551 Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 551 Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 551 Avenue B has units with dishwashers.
Does 551 Avenue B have units with air conditioning?
No, 551 Avenue B does not have units with air conditioning.
