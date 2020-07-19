All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:05 AM

536 Maria Avenue S

536 South Maria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

536 South Maria Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful South Redondo home on a private street. "Oceanaire Estates" is a private enclave of 37 completely detached residences. 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home with hardwood floors covering the first floor. All bedrooms and laundry room are upstairs, so the entire downstairs is for entertaining. Granite counters, stainless appliances, stone patio, attached 2 car garage (with direct access) and ample storage/closet space make this home one to see. Only about 8 blocks to the water!! Super South RB schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Maria Avenue S have any available units?
536 Maria Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 536 Maria Avenue S have?
Some of 536 Maria Avenue S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 Maria Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
536 Maria Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Maria Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 536 Maria Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 536 Maria Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 536 Maria Avenue S offers parking.
Does 536 Maria Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 Maria Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Maria Avenue S have a pool?
No, 536 Maria Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 536 Maria Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 536 Maria Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Maria Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 Maria Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 536 Maria Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 536 Maria Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
