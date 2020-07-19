536 Maria Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful South Redondo home on a private street. "Oceanaire Estates" is a private enclave of 37 completely detached residences. 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home with hardwood floors covering the first floor. All bedrooms and laundry room are upstairs, so the entire downstairs is for entertaining. Granite counters, stainless appliances, stone patio, attached 2 car garage (with direct access) and ample storage/closet space make this home one to see. Only about 8 blocks to the water!! Super South RB schools.