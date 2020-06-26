532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous townhome for rent- blocks from the beach - Located just blocks from the beach sits this new, Western Craftsman theme home built by local builder Agar Homes. This 4 bed, 4 bath, 2600 sq. ft. (BTV) home has all the bells and whistles that a new home should have. This townhouse is the rear unit in a 2 unit complex. The property offers spectacular exterior elevation & beautiful curb appeal. Many amenities include private back and side decks with slate floor and a ground floor bedroom with its own en suite bath and walk in closet. Slate lined entry, living room with fireplace, light travertine throughout, entertaining kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and island with farm sink. Top stainless appliances w/ 36" professional range, open and spacious floor plan with ample and gorgeous natural light. Upstairs includes two bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, all with travertine counter tops and a separate laundry room. The master includes a spacious walk-in closet and a light and bright bathroom with custom cabinetry and a spa tub and large shower. Rear yard includes hardscape patio with BBQ hookups. There is a 2 car private garage with direct access and ample storage space.



(RLNE4941773)