All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B

532 North Francisca Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

532 North Francisca Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous townhome for rent- blocks from the beach - Located just blocks from the beach sits this new, Western Craftsman theme home built by local builder Agar Homes. This 4 bed, 4 bath, 2600 sq. ft. (BTV) home has all the bells and whistles that a new home should have. This townhouse is the rear unit in a 2 unit complex. The property offers spectacular exterior elevation & beautiful curb appeal. Many amenities include private back and side decks with slate floor and a ground floor bedroom with its own en suite bath and walk in closet. Slate lined entry, living room with fireplace, light travertine throughout, entertaining kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and island with farm sink. Top stainless appliances w/ 36" professional range, open and spacious floor plan with ample and gorgeous natural light. Upstairs includes two bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, all with travertine counter tops and a separate laundry room. The master includes a spacious walk-in closet and a light and bright bathroom with custom cabinetry and a spa tub and large shower. Rear yard includes hardscape patio with BBQ hookups. There is a 2 car private garage with direct access and ample storage space.

(RLNE4941773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B have any available units?
532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B have?
Some of 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B offers parking.
Does 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B have a pool?
No, 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B have accessible units?
No, 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 N. Francisca Ave. - Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles