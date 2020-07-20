526 N Elena

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

Amazing Opportunity to rent a beautiful brand new construction home in the heart of South Redondo! Great location, west of PCH, walking distance to King Harbor, The Ocean, So. Hermosa Beach, Shops, and Restaurants! This property features 4 Bedrooms + additional 5th room that can be used as a Den/Office/Playroom or guest room. Three of the bedrooms are all en-suite and on the same level. Master suite features a large walk-in closet, spa soaking tub, shower and dual sinks with stunning detail. The open concept kitchen features top of the line Italian Appliances that open up to the large living room with fireplace, that leads you to a large patio... perfect for outdoor dining/entertaining! There is an additional loft area above the living room that gives you extra space and an additional covered balcony space. From here you'll have entrance to your private rooftop deck with ocean views! Home has private two-car attached garage with an electric vehicle charger and Dual zoned AC. This home has it all!