526 N Elena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

526 N Elena

526 North Elena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

526 North Elena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Amazing Opportunity to rent a beautiful brand new construction home in the heart of South Redondo! Great location, west of PCH, walking distance to King Harbor, The Ocean, So. Hermosa Beach, Shops, and Restaurants! This property features 4 Bedrooms + additional 5th room that can be used as a Den/Office/Playroom or guest room. Three of the bedrooms are all en-suite and on the same level. Master suite features a large walk-in closet, spa soaking tub, shower and dual sinks with stunning detail. The open concept kitchen features top of the line Italian Appliances that open up to the large living room with fireplace, that leads you to a large patio... perfect for outdoor dining/entertaining! There is an additional loft area above the living room that gives you extra space and an additional covered balcony space. From here you'll have entrance to your private rooftop deck with ocean views! Home has private two-car attached garage with an electric vehicle charger and Dual zoned AC. This home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 N Elena have any available units?
526 N Elena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 526 N Elena have?
Some of 526 N Elena's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 N Elena currently offering any rent specials?
526 N Elena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 N Elena pet-friendly?
No, 526 N Elena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 526 N Elena offer parking?
Yes, 526 N Elena offers parking.
Does 526 N Elena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 N Elena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 N Elena have a pool?
No, 526 N Elena does not have a pool.
Does 526 N Elena have accessible units?
No, 526 N Elena does not have accessible units.
Does 526 N Elena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 N Elena has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 N Elena have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 526 N Elena has units with air conditioning.
