523 S Broadway

Newer 2016 built just like new Townhouse in beautiful South Redondo Beach just two short blocks from the beach. Easy walk from Sapphire St. to the beach. Designed by noted architect Pat Killen and developed by local builder Dennis and Jake Cleland, this is a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2600 sq. ft. This is a great location to live with your family. Amenities include: Media Room, 200 sq.ft. which has 4th bedroom and full bathroom. Deck off family room, tons of natural light, custom kitchen cabinetry with Thermador stainless steel appliances, Hardwood Floors, fireplace and laundry room that comes with washer/dryer. Very large master bedroom with large walk in closet, his and her vanities, custom finishes you will not find in many homes. This townhome has Air Conditioning, front door security camera and extra-large 2 car attached garage. Electric Car Charger, Video Security System, Nest and Sonos upstairs are just some of the features.