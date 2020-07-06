All apartments in Redondo Beach
523 S Broadway

523 South Broadway
Location

523 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Newer 2016 built just like new Townhouse in beautiful South Redondo Beach just two short blocks from the beach. Easy walk from Sapphire St. to the beach. Designed by noted architect Pat Killen and developed by local builder Dennis and Jake Cleland, this is a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2600 sq. ft. This is a great location to live with your family. Amenities include: Media Room, 200 sq.ft. which has 4th bedroom and full bathroom. Deck off family room, tons of natural light, custom kitchen cabinetry with Thermador stainless steel appliances, Hardwood Floors, fireplace and laundry room that comes with washer/dryer. Very large master bedroom with large walk in closet, his and her vanities, custom finishes you will not find in many homes. This townhome has Air Conditioning, front door security camera and extra-large 2 car attached garage. Electric Car Charger, Video Security System, Nest and Sonos upstairs are just some of the features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 S Broadway have any available units?
523 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 523 S Broadway have?
Some of 523 S Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
523 S Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 S Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 523 S Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 523 S Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 523 S Broadway offers parking.
Does 523 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 S Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 523 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 523 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 523 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 523 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 S Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 523 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 523 S Broadway has units with air conditioning.

