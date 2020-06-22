516 N Guadalupe Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous Ocean View Home to walking to the beach is sought after South Redondo Beach neighborhood. Light and bright remodeled home with beautifully upgraded kitchen with huge center island and Viking stainless steel appliances. Large great room with custom tile fireplace and office area as well as an ocean view patio. The spacious master suite occupies the entire top floor with fantastic ocean views, private patio, fireplace, bathroom, and walk in closet. The rest of the bedrooms are located on the main level. Private backyard with jacuzzi and outdoor shower. No pets. Property will be available July 3st. Walking distance to schools.