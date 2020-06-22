All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:34 AM

516 N Guadalupe Avenue

516 North Guadalupe Avenue · (310) 528-7480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

516 North Guadalupe Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Ocean View Home to walking to the beach is sought after South Redondo Beach neighborhood. Light and bright remodeled home with beautifully upgraded kitchen with huge center island and Viking stainless steel appliances. Large great room with custom tile fireplace and office area as well as an ocean view patio. The spacious master suite occupies the entire top floor with fantastic ocean views, private patio, fireplace, bathroom, and walk in closet. The rest of the bedrooms are located on the main level. Private backyard with jacuzzi and outdoor shower. No pets. Property will be available July 3st. Walking distance to schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 N Guadalupe Avenue have any available units?
516 N Guadalupe Avenue has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 516 N Guadalupe Avenue have?
Some of 516 N Guadalupe Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 N Guadalupe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
516 N Guadalupe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 N Guadalupe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 516 N Guadalupe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 516 N Guadalupe Avenue offer parking?
No, 516 N Guadalupe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 516 N Guadalupe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 N Guadalupe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 N Guadalupe Avenue have a pool?
No, 516 N Guadalupe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 516 N Guadalupe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 516 N Guadalupe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 516 N Guadalupe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 N Guadalupe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 N Guadalupe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 N Guadalupe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
