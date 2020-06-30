509 N. Helberta Avenue Lower

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Great location in South Redondo 2 Bedroom - Nice 2 bed 2 baths apartment in South Redondo Beach!

Peek-a-boo ocean view

Lower unit in a 2-unit building.

Large deck off the living room.

Shared laundry.

1-car private garage Parking.

Only blocks to Beryl Heights Elementary

Basically across the street from Redondo Union High School

No dogs. No cats.

Tenants' combined monthly gross income must be over 3x monthly rent and Tenants must have good-to-excellent FICO scores.



(RLNE5636509)