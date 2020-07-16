508 Avenue F

Amenities

Completely remodeled 1 1/2 years with new kitchen featuring granite counters and breakfast bar, tiled back-splash, new stainless appliances including refrigerator, gas range/stove, 'Shaker style' new cabinets with slow close drawers! Dining area adjacent to the kitchen! Gorgeous Bel-Air wood flooring throughout the home! Living room features a natural stone gas fireplace with raised hearth! New forced air heating! The 2 bathrooms are beautiful with tile and granite! Master suite has 2 wardrobe closets and a ceiling fan! All new dual pane slider doors and windows with vertical blinds! The laundry is shared with the upstairs owner/users as is the rear yard (newly landscaped with new sod) and a patio! Of course newer paint throughout and recessed lights. All asbestos was removed with certification of abatement. Private single car garage plus one parking space in front of the garage. This unit is wonderful and the location is so desirable with Rivera Village just a few blocks away with its shop, boutiques, and restaurants! And don't forget the beautiful Pacific Ocean just blocks away! This is an opportunity to enjoy Southern California living at its finest!