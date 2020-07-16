All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 508 Avenue F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
508 Avenue F
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:09 PM

508 Avenue F

508 Avenue F · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

508 Avenue F, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1421 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 1 1/2 years with new kitchen featuring granite counters and breakfast bar, tiled back-splash, new stainless appliances including refrigerator, gas range/stove, 'Shaker style' new cabinets with slow close drawers! Dining area adjacent to the kitchen! Gorgeous Bel-Air wood flooring throughout the home! Living room features a natural stone gas fireplace with raised hearth! New forced air heating! The 2 bathrooms are beautiful with tile and granite! Master suite has 2 wardrobe closets and a ceiling fan! All new dual pane slider doors and windows with vertical blinds! The laundry is shared with the upstairs owner/users as is the rear yard (newly landscaped with new sod) and a patio! Of course newer paint throughout and recessed lights. All asbestos was removed with certification of abatement. Private single car garage plus one parking space in front of the garage. This unit is wonderful and the location is so desirable with Rivera Village just a few blocks away with its shop, boutiques, and restaurants! And don't forget the beautiful Pacific Ocean just blocks away! This is an opportunity to enjoy Southern California living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Avenue F have any available units?
508 Avenue F has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 508 Avenue F have?
Some of 508 Avenue F's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Avenue F currently offering any rent specials?
508 Avenue F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Avenue F pet-friendly?
No, 508 Avenue F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 508 Avenue F offer parking?
Yes, 508 Avenue F offers parking.
Does 508 Avenue F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Avenue F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Avenue F have a pool?
No, 508 Avenue F does not have a pool.
Does 508 Avenue F have accessible units?
No, 508 Avenue F does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Avenue F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Avenue F has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Avenue F have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Avenue F does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 508 Avenue F?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity