Redondo Beach, CA
507 Avenue G
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:48 AM

507 Avenue G

507 Avenue G · No Longer Available
Redondo Beach
South Redondo Beach
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

507 Avenue G, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Come see this fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in South Redondo Beach! TOP UNIT with a wrap-around balcony! All flooring is only 1 year old, except for the kitchen, which has been refinished. 1 dedicated carport space. High ceilings. Apartment is situated right next to the stairs for quick and easy access to your parking space and laundry area. Live within a half mile from local favorites like Bettolino Kitchen, Flyin Fin Sushi, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, Rock & Brews & Coffee Cartel!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Avenue G have any available units?
507 Avenue G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 507 Avenue G have?
Some of 507 Avenue G's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Avenue G currently offering any rent specials?
507 Avenue G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Avenue G pet-friendly?
No, 507 Avenue G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 507 Avenue G offer parking?
Yes, 507 Avenue G offers parking.
Does 507 Avenue G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Avenue G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Avenue G have a pool?
No, 507 Avenue G does not have a pool.
Does 507 Avenue G have accessible units?
No, 507 Avenue G does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Avenue G have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Avenue G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Avenue G have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Avenue G does not have units with air conditioning.
