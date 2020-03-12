507 Avenue G

Amenities

Come see this fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in South Redondo Beach! TOP UNIT with a wrap-around balcony! All flooring is only 1 year old, except for the kitchen, which has been refinished. 1 dedicated carport space. High ceilings. Apartment is situated right next to the stairs for quick and easy access to your parking space and laundry area. Live within a half mile from local favorites like Bettolino Kitchen, Flyin Fin Sushi, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, Rock & Brews & Coffee Cartel!